Actor Carlos Ignacio breaks his silence about Silvia Pinal’s health
Carlos Ignacio breaks his silence about Silvia Pinal's health. The actor and comedian tells the whole truth.
Mexican actor and comedian Carlos Ignacio revealed the truth about actress Silvia Pinal’s health after rumors began circulating that she is getting worse. This due to the fact that she has seemed worse in recent trips to the hospital, according to a video which was leaked by Chisme No Like on Instagram.
This was an interview that the actor gave where he revealed the whole truth after the rumors began circulating about the Mexican actress. A few months ago she was treated for health problems, it has even been reported that she died….
During the interview he got straight to the point: “My compadre has impressive strength. That stumble that we unfortunately had and which happened on her return to the stage… she enjoyed the time we did it, she enjoyed it a lot and that was the intention of it, to make her happy and that she could step on a stage,” he said cheerfully.
Then he was asked if he had spoken to her and he replied: “Yes, her stomach is delicate, that it is going to be removed and she ask me to bring her some tacos,” he said, smiling. With this, the rumors about her worsening health have been demolished. To see the video click here.
DOES SILVIA PINAL HAVE PNEUMONIA?
Carlos Ignacio is not the only artist who reported on the actress’ health. A few days ago, according to Univision, her daughter Silvia Pasquel stated categorically how her mother is doing.
First she denied that she had pneumonia, since that was one of the rumors circulating on social media. According to Univision, she said the following: "The doctor had said that my mother could not go out because right now she had a cough, and he didn't want it to get complicated and turn into pneumonia. But from that to having pneumonia there is a big step and a long way… She is not worse, she is in her little house and I just ate with her."
IS THE WHOLE FAMILY SICK?
In the same interview, Silvia Pasquel said that everyone in her family was sick with something, so she had no choice but to say what they suffered from: “The only thing we have is a cough, the whole family has a cough,” she said regarding Woodside’s report.
"Then it turns out that, who knows what she caught there at school, that gave us all a cough. My brother, my sister, I, my mother, we are all infected with that cough." She explained that Pinal "is already seeing the doctor, they are using a nebulizer and she is taking cough syrup" so "she is perfectly fine."
HOW DID THE GOSSIP LEAK?
PHOTO: Mezcalent
“Who knows what this man thought, that he went and told everyone that my mother had pneumonia and that’s why she couldn’t go to Cuernavaca and then the gossip spread,” commented the daughter of the Mexican actress who apparently is in very good health and even wants tacos.