Actor Carlos Ignacio breaks his silence about Silvia Pinal’s health

Carlos Ignacio breaks his silence about Silvia Pinal’s health.

The actor and comedian tells the whole truth.

Rumors about her health getting worse.

Mexican actor and comedian Carlos Ignacio revealed the truth about actress Silvia Pinal’s health after rumors began circulating that she is getting worse. This due to the fact that she has seemed worse in recent trips to the hospital, according to a video which was leaked by Chisme No Like on Instagram.

This was an interview that the actor gave where he revealed the whole truth after the rumors began circulating about the Mexican actress. A few months ago she was treated for health problems, it has even been reported that she died….

During the interview he got straight to the point: “My compadre has impressive strength. That stumble that we unfortunately had and which happened on her return to the stage… she enjoyed the time we did it, she enjoyed it a lot and that was the intention of it, to make her happy and that she could step on a stage,” he said cheerfully.

Then he was asked if he had spoken to her and he replied: “Yes, her stomach is delicate, that it is going to be removed and she ask me to bring her some tacos,” he said, smiling. With this, the rumors about her worsening health have been demolished. To see the video click here.