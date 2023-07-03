Newly engaged Carlos Adyan shares a video of his boyfriend proposing

Carlos Adyan shares a video of his boyfriend proposing.

The couple is celebrating their engagement.

It’s one of the happiest days of his life.

En Casa Con Telemundo host, Carlos Adyan, announced on Thursday that he is marrying his beloved boyfriend, Carlos Quintanilla. The former Telemundo executive surprised the television host by giving him an engagement ring on a special date.

In a video that Adyan shared on social media, he couldn’t contain his tears of joy when his long-time boyfriend knelt in front of him and asked him to marry him.

The best time of his life!

Carlos Adyan is enjoying professional success and is already one of the most recognized faces on Spanish-language television as host of En Casa con Telemundo. He has always expressed his affection for Carlos Quintanilla.

Adyan’s popularity is reflected on social media, where he has half a million followers on Instagram and he often posts about his career. He also shared the most special moment of his life with his fans.