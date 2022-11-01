The President of the Somalia confirms the car bomb attacks.

Nearly 300 people were injured.

Terrible images are circulating online.

At least 100 people were killed in two car bomb explosions at a bustling intersection in Somalia’s capital on Saturday and the number could rise, the country’s president said on Sunday. Nearly 300 people were injured, the president said.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud confirmed the tragedy in statements to the press at the scene of the incident, according to AP. “We ask our international partners and Muslims around the world to send their doctors here, because we cannot send all the victims out of the country for treatment,” he said.

Somalia’s deadliest attack since 2017

It was the deadliest attack in Somalia since a truck bomb exploded at the same location in October 2017, killing more than 500 people. The Al-Shabab extremist group, linked to Al Qaeda, which frequently attacks the capital, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was aimed at the Education Ministry.

The group, which controls large parts of the country, claimed that the ministry was an “enemy base” that receives support from non-Muslim countries and “is committed to removing Somali children from the Islamic faith.” Al Shabab does not usually claim responsibility for its attacks when many civilians are killed, as was the case in the 2017 attack, but it has been angered by a major government crackdown is going after its financial network.