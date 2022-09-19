Fernanda Gómez dazzles at all of her husband’s fights.

Canelo’s wife stole the show.

Canelo surprised everyone with his outfit before the fight.

Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez always surprises his fellow Mexicans at his fights, not only because of his way of attacking and defending himself in the ring, but also because of the outfits he wears on each of these special days. His third fight against the Kazakh boxer was no exception.

Fernanda Gomez, the boxer’s wife, always dazzles at every one of the Mexican’s fights hanks to her exuberant outfits. Just like her husband, she always surprises everyone with her ensembles on these occasions.

Canelo amazed everyone!

Moments before the fight of the year, the Mexican boxer appeared in a white outfit with his initials in red. It seems that Saúl wanted to highlight this color. And it is not strange for the boxer to have a fight on these dates because he likes to commemorate his country’s independence.

As usual, the rest of his team matched El Canelo's outfit, and of course his trainer was also wearing the same outfit as Mexico's most successful contemporary boxer. Saúl showed off his ensemble in Instagram Stories.