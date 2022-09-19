How Canelo arrived to his third fight with Golovkin
Fernanda Gómez dazzles at all of her husband's fights. She stole the show. Canelo surprised everyone with his outfit before the fight.
Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez always surprises his fellow Mexicans at his fights, not only because of his way of attacking and defending himself in the ring, but also because of the outfits he wears on each of these special days. His third fight against the Kazakh boxer was no exception.
Fernanda Gomez, the boxer’s wife, always dazzles at every one of the Mexican’s fights hanks to her exuberant outfits. Just like her husband, she always surprises everyone with her ensembles on these occasions.
Moments before the fight of the year, the Mexican boxer appeared in a white outfit with his initials in red. It seems that Saúl wanted to highlight this color. And it is not strange for the boxer to have a fight on these dates because he likes to commemorate his country’s independence.
As usual, the rest of his team matched El Canelo's outfit, and of course his trainer was also wearing the same outfit as Mexico's most successful contemporary boxer. Saúl showed off his ensemble in Instagram Stories.
Fernanda shone on weigh-in day!
The day of the weigh-in prior to the big fight, Fernanda Gómez wore a red outfit that matched her daughter María Fernanda Álvarez’s. Mother and daughter stole the show, in addition, Saúl’s son wore the same thing.
El Canelo also matched his wife and children. The boxer bragged about how good he looked with his kids on Instagram and caused a stir among his followers: "Having your family by your side means a lot for your triumph," a follower told him.
Red was Canelo’s color
Saúl’s style is unparalleled, from the way he enters the ring to the outfits he wears. In addition to wearing the white pants and jacket, his shorts were a very striking red color. Wearing two of the three colors of the Mexican flag, he gave a lesson in style.
On other occasions El Canelo has chosen to wear black, gold, turquoise blue and navy blue accompanied by green. And the outfits he wears to the ring have ranged from the typical sportswear to wearing sarapes, which are garments worn by men in the countryside in Mexico.
Canelo arrives in style
Something that El Canelo has also been characterized by is the way he enters the ring. In December 2020, the Mexican faced the British Collum Smith and Saúl’s entrance was spectacular. Mexicans were surprised by the great detail of their country.
Wearing a red sarape that had the coat of arms of Mexico in the middle, he stepped on the stage while mariachis sang The Final Countdown, from the Rocky saga starring Sylvester Stallone.