Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez was interviewed by journalists from ESPN and, without any embarrassment, acknowledged that he did not study English and doesn’t speak it well. According to Medio Tiempo he practices in a surprising way, and without worrying about how well he’s doing.

While several of his boxing colleagues refuse to speak in English when they are interviewed by the media, Canelo Álvarez is recognized for his desire to cooperate with them and, although he does not speak English fluently, he does his best to make himself understood.

Although he is extremely popular in Mexico, the truth is that Canelo has made a lot of headway in the United States as his boxing victories have gotten a lot of press. Media outlets want to interview him in English but the man from Guadalajara is known to have trouble with the language.

In an interview for ESPN with journalist Ricardo Celis, Canelo Álvarez got a lot of empathy from people when he said he doesn’t speak English well.