He can’t speak English? Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez makes an unexpected confession (VIDEO)
Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez made an unexpected confession. Does the famous boxer not know how to speak English? The Mexican shares a secret.
Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez was interviewed by journalists from ESPN and, without any embarrassment, acknowledged that he did not study English and doesn’t speak it well. According to Medio Tiempo he practices in a surprising way, and without worrying about how well he’s doing.
While several of his boxing colleagues refuse to speak in English when they are interviewed by the media, Canelo Álvarez is recognized for his desire to cooperate with them and, although he does not speak English fluently, he does his best to make himself understood.
Although he is extremely popular in Mexico, the truth is that Canelo has made a lot of headway in the United States as his boxing victories have gotten a lot of press. Media outlets want to interview him in English but the man from Guadalajara is known to have trouble with the language.
In an interview for ESPN with journalist Ricardo Celis, Canelo Álvarez got a lot of empathy from people when he said he doesn’t speak English well.
Canelo admits that he never studied English and makes a fool of himself?
In the interview, Canelo did not hold back and said that he did not study English because it doesn’t come naturally to him: “I have never studied English. I tried for about a month. I always practice with my golf friends, I practice when I’m there, I speak a lot of English, and now if I make a mistake or not it doesn’t matter, I’m trying to do it and I think that’s what is going to work for you in the end,” he stated.
For someone who is already on the verge of having billion dollar fortune thanks to his victories in boxing as well as his different businesses such as his beer brand, it could be essential to learn to speak English, which is considered the universal language. However, the boxer from Jalisco does not lose sleep over it.
People make fun of the Canelo for not knowing English
People commented on the ESPN video where Canelo Álvarez talks about English: “I don’t know, those who don’t know venture, Canelo didn’t give those interviews either until he reached a good level of English.” “Canelo hardly knows English, he fights for it.” “The compa is very sincere hahaha but he gets excited and speaks it.”
More people commented: “He is absolutely right, try, try and try.” “Grande Canelo. He was born to succeed in what he would have proposed in life.” “That level of English, not even Obama has it.” SEE THE VIDEO OF WHAT THE MEXICAN BOXER SAID ABOUT ENGLISH.