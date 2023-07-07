Canadian company has a job opportunity for Mexicans that pays $2,470 per month
It was recently announced that a Canadian company is looking for a mechanic from Mexico with experience working on heavy machinery. The position pays up to $2470 per month and includes benefits and a fixed-term contract.
According to Milenio, the Servicio Nacional del Empleo (SNE), which belongs to the Secretaría de Trabajo y Previsión Social (STPS), recently published the Canadian job vacancy.
The company is looking for Mexicans and while it is not necessary for them to speak English, applicants must have extensive experience as a heavy vehicle and machinery mechanic.
More about the job
The Canadian company, which processes limestone, concrete, asphalt and concrete, is looking for Mexican workers. They are specifically looking for someone with experience working on Caterpillar, Cummins and Paccar engines.
Applicants must also know the Caterpillar or Jaltest diagnostic systems. The company is offering a salary of $2,470 (approximately $42,000 Mexican pesos), according to Milenio.
What benefits are being offered?
The job also includes benefits such as health insurance and a fixed-term contract. Applicants must have more than five years experience as a heavy machinery mechanic.
According to Milenio, the position includes maintenance of hydraulic and pneumatic brakes or transmissions on Caterpillar, Cummins and Paccar engine or Caterpillar diagnostic systems.