Canadian company has a job opportunity for Mexicans.

English is not required for the mechanic position.

It pays up to $2,470 per month.

Canadian company has job opportunity for Mexicans. Good news for Mexicans! Many people dream of having a better future and think that going to the United States will help them achieve their goals. However, this can be very difficult.

It was recently announced that a Canadian company is looking for a mechanic from Mexico with experience working on heavy machinery. The position pays up to $2470 per month and includes benefits and a fixed-term contract.

Good news for Mexican job seekers!

According to Milenio, the Servicio Nacional del Empleo (SNE), which belongs to the Secretaría de Trabajo y Previsión Social (STPS), recently published the Canadian job vacancy.

The company is looking for Mexicans and while it is not necessary for them to speak English, applicants must have extensive experience as a heavy vehicle and machinery mechanic.