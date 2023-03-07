Discover the power of aphrodisiacs

Studies have shown a direct correlation between the amount of sex people have to how happy they are, according to a British study of American adults titled Money, Sex, and Happiness: An Empirical Study. In the study, conducted by economists Dr. David Blanchflower and Dr. Andrew Oswald, data from 16,000 participants found that sex appears to have stronger effects on happiness: Increasing the amount of sex from once a month to once a week had the same effects as putting $50,000 in the bank, according to the leaders in “happiness economics.”

Yet, almost half of American women over the age of 40 did not have sexual intercourse at all in a whole year, according to Dr. Michelle Davin in her article Not Tonight, Dear-Female Sexual Arousal and Dysfunction. Moreover, those 40 year-old (and under) women who did have sex had it only two to three times a month. As over 40 million American women complain about having low sexual desire and satisfaction, most of them also attest to the fact that they are unhappy with that fact. Increasingly, women are demanding to have gratifying sexual relationships, which is why there has been a rise in the sale of over-the-counter aphrodisiacs for women.

PHYSICAL & PSYCHOLOGICAL CAUSES OF LOW LIBIDO

Before self-prescribing aphrodisiac herbs, the root of lack of sexual desire must be examined. Visiting your primary care practitioner to rule out or get your health under control is a good way to start. Certain medical conditions can lead to sexual problems, thus getting those in check is always a good idea to get your sex life back on the right track. Conversely, psychological problems are an important cause of the sexual lack of desire in women.

For women, mental and emotional connection with their sexual partners during sex is extremely important in order to increase sexual desire, arousal, orgasm, and satisfaction. Imagination is also a big influence in the sexual arousal of women. Thus, working with a mental health practitioner to solve any relationship or psychological issues may also help with sexual problems.