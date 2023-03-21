MORE STORMS! Terrible forecast for the United States this week
More storms are predicted for California this week. The United States is facing a terrible weather forecast. Will there be an evacuation alert?
California’s deadly storm season got even deadlier this March when the first of two atmospheric river storms descended, prompting widespread evacuation orders while flooding streams and rivers and dumping heavy rain.
One person, who has not been identified, was killed when part of the roof collapsed at a coffee distribution warehouse in Oakland, authorities said. He was a worker at the facility, where at least one other employee was injured in the collapse.
Storms cause blackouts
A winter storm with heavy, wet snow in parts of the northeastern United States on Tuesday caused tens of thousands of power outages, school cancellations, dangerous conditions for drivers and the reversal of a plane.
The storm covered parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, and northern New Jersey. Snow totals once it dissipates on Wednesday are expected to range from a few inches to more than two feet, depending on the area.
More severe weather on the way
The Fox Weather Center is tracking another series of strong storms expected to bring more heavy rain and snow to the mountains to the west, including the flooded Golden State. Although they had remained in drought conditions.
The first storm is already affecting millions of people west from California to parts of southwestern Oregon. As the system continues to move into the region, rain and snow from the mountains will move into areas including northern Oregon and Washington in the Pacific Northwest later Sunday and into Sunday night.
California continues to be affected
FOX Forecast Center said that after this first storm moves out of the region on Monday, a second storm will target California on Tuesday with more chances of heavy rain at lower elevations, while the Sierra Nevada, which has already seen more than 50 feet of snow this winter.
More rain is then expected Monday night into Tuesday with the second storm, which could bring an additional 1-2 inches to many areas. California is still ravaged from the past floods.
Are there evacuation alerts?
The highest rainfall totals are expected closer to the coast in Southern California, including areas from Monterey to Santa Barbara, parts of the Los Angeles Basin, and the San Diego metropolitan area. No alerts of any kind have been issued yet.
In the north, San Francisco can expect to see around 1 to 2 inches of rain, with higher totals in the Sierra Nevada foothills. However, that rain will turn to snow as the elevation increases.