More storms are predicted for California this week.

The United States is facing a terrible weather forecast.

Will there be an evacuation alert?

California’s deadly storm season got even deadlier this March when the first of two atmospheric river storms descended, prompting widespread evacuation orders while flooding streams and rivers and dumping heavy rain.

One person, who has not been identified, was killed when part of the roof collapsed at a coffee distribution warehouse in Oakland, authorities said. He was a worker at the facility, where at least one other employee was injured in the collapse.

Storms cause blackouts

A winter storm with heavy, wet snow in parts of the northeastern United States on Tuesday caused tens of thousands of power outages, school cancellations, dangerous conditions for drivers and the reversal of a plane.

The storm covered parts of New England, upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, and northern New Jersey. Snow totals once it dissipates on Wednesday are expected to range from a few inches to more than two feet, depending on the area.