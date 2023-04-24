Caitlyn Jenner mourns her mother Esther.

Caitlyn says a moving goodbye. Caitlyn Jenner mourns her mother. The Kardashians are in mourning after the recent death of Caityln Jenner’s mother. Esther Jenner was grandmother to Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Brody Jenner. On her Instagram, where she has more than 14 million followers, the former athlete announced her mother, and former mother-in-law of Kris Jenner, had died. Caitlyn Jenner mourns her mother on Instagram Jenner shared the sad news on Instagram, where she has over 14 million followers. She posted a photograph where she appears with her mother Esther Jenner, who died at the age of 96. With a moving and farewell message, Cailtyn broke the news and said goodbye to her mother. Her many fans immediately commented, offering their condolences for her loss.

Caitlyn dedicates sad words to her mother “Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life. I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. With almost 71,000 likes, the fans of the famous former athlete and businesswoman offered their condolences in the comments: “I am sorry for your loss, may your beloved mother rest in peace. I pray to God to comfort your soul during this time. God bless you.” “I’m so sorry to hear it. I know what it means to be loved like this by a mother. May Peace and love be yours.”

Esther Jenner’s harsh criticism of Keeping Up with the Kardashians According to The Sun, in an interview, Esther Jenner criticized the highly acclaimed reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as she said that it lacked a plot. “I didn’t like that show. There was no plot, and why it was such a hit I’ll never know,” she revealed. “When your child becomes, oh golly, world famous, it’s very difficult for a mother to put them in that category, she’s not a celebrity to me, she’s my kid. It’s just very difficult, but I’m no different than any other mother, I love my kids.”

