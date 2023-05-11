Mexican bullfighter Rafael Ortega Blancas dies at the age of 53

Rafael Ortega Blancas dies at the age of 53.

The Mexican bullfighter was hospitalized for several days.

The incident occurred after he collapsed at a triathlon.

MOURNING IN THE WORLD OF BULLFIGHTING. Bullfighter Rafael Ortega Blanca has died at the age of 53. The athlete was hospitalized for several days in a private hospital in the Utah. He was admitted after collapsing at a triathlon.

The world of sports is once mourning a popular figure. Recently, Colombian soccer player Angie Valbuena died at only 32 in a car accident. She was riding a motorcycle. Rest in peace.

BULLFIGHTER RAFAEL ORTEGA BLANCAS DIES

Rafael Ortega Blancas, the famous bullfighter and politician from Tlaxcala, Mexico, has died at the age of 53. He was hospitalized for several days after suffering a heart attack.

The famous ‘Lord of the Three Thirds’, as he was known in the world of bullfighting, was in the United States to compete in a triathlon when the tragedy occurred. The former local deputy from Morena, a leftist political party in Mexico, was with his children and preparing to swim when he collapsed.