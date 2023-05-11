Mexican bullfighter Rafael Ortega Blancas dies at the age of 53
MOURNING IN THE WORLD OF BULLFIGHTING. Bullfighter Rafael Ortega Blanca has died at the age of 53. The athlete was hospitalized for several days in a private hospital in the Utah. He was admitted after collapsing at a triathlon.
BULLFIGHTER RAFAEL ORTEGA BLANCAS DIES
Rafael Ortega Blancas, the famous bullfighter and politician from Tlaxcala, Mexico, has died at the age of 53. He was hospitalized for several days after suffering a heart attack.
The famous ‘Lord of the Three Thirds’, as he was known in the world of bullfighting, was in the United States to compete in a triathlon when the tragedy occurred. The former local deputy from Morena, a leftist political party in Mexico, was with his children and preparing to swim when he collapsed.
How did he die?
The bullfighter’s family reported through a local newspaper that he died of inflammation of the brain that was caused by cardiorespiratory arrest.
“He couldn’t overcome the inflammation of the brain generated by a cardiorespiratory arrest when swimming,” the politician’s family reported to El Sol de México, Tlaxcala. The family did not provide further statements in this regard.
Has the family announced funeral plans?
Ortega Blancas’ family is working to bring his body to Mexico and the bullfighter’s wife will be able to provide more information shortly, according to El Sol de Mexico. After announcing his death, people offered condolences on social media.
“The bullfighter called “Lord of the three thirds” from Tlaxcala, Rafael Ortega Blancas, lost his life this Monday afternoon, in a private hospital in UTAH, where five days ago he was hospitalized as an emergency, as a result of a heart attack RIP.”