LeBron’s son, Bronny James, suffers cardiac arrest during practice

LeBron’s son, Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during basketball practice.

He was rushed to the hospital.

Bronny is currently in stable condition. Bronny James, son of Lakers star LeBron James was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while training Monday at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday. Without a doubt, a heart attack is one of the scariest things that can happen and it is something people don’t often talk about. For judgement-free discussion on a variety of topics, check out the Sin Broncas con La Bronca podcast on MundoNow’s Óyenos Audio. CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO LISTEN TO THE SIN BRONCAS CON LA BRONCA PODCAST

Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during basketball practice A spokesman said medical personnel rendered assistance to Bronny James, 18, at the scene and he was then taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition after being released from the intensive care unit. «We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and will update the media when there is more information,» the spokesperson said according to The Associated Press.

Bronny is considered one of the hottest young players in the US «LeBron and (his wife) Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,» the statement continued, according to The Associated Press. Bronny James announced in May that he will play his first season of college basketball with the Trojans. He is considered one of the top college prospects in the United States.

«Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital» «Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,» a spokesperson told TMZ Sports. According to TMZ Sports, the emergency call was made at 9:26 a.m. Monday. Paramedics found Bronny James at the Galen Center unconscious, so he was taken by ambulance to the hospital, in what the outlet called a «Code 3» indicating a serious situation.