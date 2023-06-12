Paternity rumors resurface after the controversial Paco Stanley documentary series airs.

Some say he’s the father of Brenda Bezares’ son.

Brenda Bezares finally confirmed who her son’s father is. BRENDA BEZARES CONFIRMED WHO HER SON’S FATHER IS: After the most recent episode of the documentary series about Mexican presenter Paco Stanley, who was murdered 24 years ago, rumors that he is the father of Brenda Bezares’ son have resurfaced. The series exploring the murder of one of the most famous comedy actors and presenters caused a commotion among his fans. They made it clear they want to learn about the mysteries surrounding the Mexican television host and his murder outside the popular Mexico City restaurant, El Charco de las Ranas. BRENDA BEZARES CONFIRMS WHO HER SON’S FATHER IS After the premiere of the controversial documentary about Paco Stanley, Brenda Bezares broke her silence regarding years of questions and rumors about whether Mario Bezares is her son’s father. The influencer finally revealed who her son Alan’s father is. «To whom it may concern: At the time I could not defend a baby who wasn’t guilty of anything, that like me and many of us were victims of a great injustice, at that moment the most important thing was my husband’s freedom,» revealed Bezares began in a recent Instagram post.

«Enough already!» Bezares shared a photo of a paternity test from 2001. It confirms that Mario Bezares is Alan’s father. The questions about her son’s paternity arose after Paco Stanley’s murder and the fact that Mario was thought to be connected to it. «Today I just want you to leave us alone, we have suffered enough and gone through unimaginable things, and despite everything we have come forward with our heads held high as always and with the truth. Despite that, you continue holding an idea sold to harm and to discredit, to save their poorly done work at the expense of innocents like our son,» her post continued.

«This is unpleasant» Brenda Bezares pointed out that it was unpleasant to see what people are saying about this and that she hopes the post will end the questions about her family and her son. «As a woman it is so unpleasant to have to give public explanations for an injury, and I do it only with the sole objective of respecting the life of my son and that of my family. I attach the notarized copy of paternity, in order that as of today, you are all aware that whoever slanders will be sued,» Bezares declared.

Fans praise Brenda Bezares’ bravery Brenda Bezares also apologized to her son and pointed out that she is very proud of how he’s handled the rumors that have swirled for so long. She feels he has been unfairly judged. «To you, my son, I want to tell you that you are the BRAVEST and strongest, that I am very proud of you, that you are not to blame for anything. I am sorry for everything that people without criteria who only judge without knowing have put you through.»

Brenda Bezares feels she’s been unfairly judged Brenda Bezares said she and her family have been treated unfairly since Paco Stanley’s death. She said people should focus on their own lives. Alan Bezares also spoke out about it. «I tell all of them that no one is safe from injustice, that we have not learned anything as humanity, each one of us take care of their life and stop judging,» he said. Brenda’s followers were quick to offer their support.