Breastfeeding is great for you and baby but it isn’t always easy.

Find out how to relieve engorged breasts.

These tips will help to release your milk and relieve your pain.

You suffered from morning sickness and months of swollen ankles to produce that perfect little person. So here’s your first lesson in motherhood: Your body and your baby don’t always operate on the same schedule. After giving birth, you will begin to produce milk 24/7 which can result in painful, engorged breasts.

But don’t despair, after a few days your body and your baby will synchronize and your milk production will begin to match your baby’s hunger. In the meantime, you may have to deal with engorged breasts.

Engorged breasts are not unusual

Engorged breasts are uncomfortable but not unusual. According to the Office on Women’s Health at the Department of Health and Human Services: “It is normal for your breasts to become larger, heavier, and a little tender when they begin making milk. Sometimes, this fullness may turn into engorgement, when your breasts feel very hard and painful. Engorgement is the result of the milk building up. “

So if you’re dealing with breast engorgement we have some tips to reduce the discomfort until you are breastfeeding on a regular schedule.