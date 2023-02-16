Is Thalía snubbing her husband?

Did Tommy Mottola cheat on his wife?

Thalía posts a video where she’s totally alone on Valentine’s Day.

A few days ago Leslie Shaw, the woman who was rumored to be coming between Tommy Mottola and Thalía, denied that she had any kind of relationship with the music mogul. On Valentine’s Day, the Mexican singer’s husband sent her an extremely loving message… but the Amor a la Mexicana singer snubbed him and showed that she’s better off alone….

Rumors Tommy Mottola cheated on Thalía began circulating two weeks ago and, although everything seemed fine, with Tommy sending a loving message to his wife, she posted a video making people question their relationship again.

Is Tommy Mottola trying to win Thalía back?

The situation between the couple is unclear because, on the one hand Tommy Mottola writes messages of love on social media, while Thalía no longer posts anything with her husband and even drops hints that they may be separated.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my one and only Valentine forever Thalia, each day bringing your beautiful shining light and love to my life… and our family… You are my everything and my everything, I love you so much forever,” Mottola posted on February 14… but did his wife respond?