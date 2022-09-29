Alleged new relationship between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski.

Close sources revealed the details. Surprising news has circulated on social media about a new Hollywood couple that, despite their age difference, may be giving love a chance. We’re talking about Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski sparking rumors of a romance. Here’s what we know. The rumors of a relationship between hunky actor Brad Pitt and model Emily Ratajkowski have been swirling recently. Page Six reports they’ve been secretly seeing each other. Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski spark romance rumors According to El universal, although close sources have said that the relationship is still “not official”, Pitt and Ratajkowski have already been seen together on several occasions — at Hollywood events or on the red carpet. Likewise, this surprising revelation has gained popularity after it was reported that the gorgeous couple “is spending a lot of time together lately”, according to PageSix.

Both are going through divorces According to El universal, both are still going through legal proceedings for their respective divorces. This summer, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, the film producer who she was married to for four years and with whom she shares a son. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, has been single since he divorced actress Angelina Jolie in 2016. Although they have not yet reached an agreement about their joint property and custody of their children, Pitt enjoys his freedom.

She always thought he was handsome A person close to the actor has revealed to the People that Brad Pitt, 58, “is living his best life”, wanted to get to know Emily better and she agreed to a date since he is handsome. However, the source warns that her friends are not very sure that this relationship has a future. According to Quien, the close source added that the Bullet Train star has also been “seen with other people” in recent months, so he’s not dating “anyone in particular”. However he and Emily, 31, have been out on more than one occasion.

Were Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski together this weekend? The outlet did not reveal where they have been seen, but Brad Pitt was in Paris this weekend and Emily flew from her home in New York to Italy a few days ago to attend a fashion show, so the two were relatively close. In August, OK magazine said that Brad was interested in the model, saying that he had “asked her out” and that she had accepted. Social media users have not hesitated to comment on the alleged new romance.