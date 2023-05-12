Boxer Kenneth Egano dies of injuries sustained during a fight he won

Boxer Kenneth Egano dies of injuries sustained in a fight.

He collapsed before learning he had won the match.

It was Manny Pacquiao’s event.

Boxer Kenneth Egano dies. The young boxer passed away on Wednesday, May 10. Egano had just finished a boxing match when he collapsed and later lost his life.

According to the New York Post, the young boxer collapsed in the ring after the fight a week ago. He died a week after being hospitalized.

Kenneth Egano was part of Manny Pacquiao’s weekly Blow by Blow show. Egnao managed to last eight rounds against another boxer named Jason Facularin.

Kenneth Egano won the fight, however he collapsed in the ring before the winner could be announced. He was hospitalized immediately after the fight. Egano suffered from a brain hemorrhage that put him in a coma.