Boxer Kenneth Egano dies of injuries sustained during a fight he won

Boxer Kenneth Egano dies. The young boxer passed away on Wednesday, May 10. Egano had just finished a boxing match when he collapsed and later lost his life.
According to the New York Post, the young boxer collapsed in the ring after the fight a week ago. He died a week after being hospitalized.
Kenneth Egano was part of Manny Pacquiao’s weekly Blow by Blow show. Egnao managed to last eight rounds against another boxer named Jason Facularin.
Kenneth Egano won the fight, however he collapsed in the ring before the winner could be announced. He was hospitalized immediately after the fight. Egano suffered from a brain hemorrhage that put him in a coma.
Manny Pacquiao reportedly paid for his treatment
Boxer Manny Pacquiao puts on the Blow by Blow boxing show, which organized the match between Egano and Facularin. The New York Post noted that the boxer instructed his staff in Manila to cover the 22-year-old’s medical expenses.
He also puchased plane tickets for Egano’s parents so they could be with him in the hospital. His death was announced through a statement to the Board of Games and Entertainment of the Philippines: “The entire agency of the Board of Games and Entertainment (GAB) mourns the death of professional boxer Kenneth Egano.”
The boxer is mourned
After the announcement of the death of the young Kenneth Egano, the news began to spread on social media and messages of condolences, disbelief and pain over his passing poured in.
“May his soul rest in peace.” “Damn, I’m sorry to hear this.” “Big shame, my condolences. My God.” “May he rest in peace. He was just a kid. Condolences to his family.” “RIP Kenneth Egano. The harsh reality of boxing..” “May he rest in peace.” These are some of the comments left on Twitter.