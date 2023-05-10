Title 42 ends on May 11.

The US is bracing for a flood of immigrants.

Border Patrol explains the new asylum process and how deportations will increase.

Title 42 ends this week. The countdown begins as Title 42 is about to expire and the United States is bracing for a flood of migrants before midnight on May 11. One of the measures put in place to counteract the illegal entries is to add 1,500 soldiers to the 2,500 already on the southern border.

Title 42, which was implemented in early 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed the US government to quickly remove illegal border crossers from Mexico, including asylum seekers.

What will happen when Title 42 ends?

The news of the end of the health measure implemented by the Trump administration and continued by Joe Biden, resulted in an flood of entire families and groups from Venezuela, Cuba, Guatemala, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, China, Haiti, Africa, Colombia and Nicaragua to border communities. Many believe it will be easier to enter the US after Title 42 ends.

In a short recording, Border Patrol explained what will happen to those who enter the United States illegally before or after Title 42 ends. “Everyone will be processed and repatriated to Mexico.”