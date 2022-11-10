Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dies at 72 (PHOTOS)

The world of music is in mourning.

Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dies.

His bandmates and fans mourn his death.

Once again the world of music suffers a painful loss in a week when the deaths of musicians, directors, actors and singers have been reported. The legendary Garry Roberts, guitarist for the popular Irish band Boomtown Rats, as died, according to the Daily Mail.

Garry Roberts has died at the age of 72 and the Boomtown Rats shared the sad news through a statement in which they described him as, “a man who defined the essence of what the band is,” in addition to being one of its main founders.

The Boomtown Rats was founded by Garry Roberts in 1975 in Dublin. At that time Bob Geldof was their singer and breakout star whose voice catapulted them to fame. Now with the death of their guitarist, the band’s future is uncertain.

In the statement about Garry Roberts’ death they said: “It is with enormous pain and heavy hearts that the members of Boomtown Rats announce the death this morning of Garry Roberts.” Their ‘dear friend’ passed away at 72 years of age.