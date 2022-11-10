Inicio » English » Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dies at 72 (PHOTOS) Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dies at 72 (PHOTOS) The world of music is in mourning. Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dies at 72. His bandmates and fans mourn his death. By Israel Castillo Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín Nombre* Email* Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas The world of music is in mourning. Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dies. His bandmates and fans mourn his death. Once again the world of music suffers a painful loss in a week when the deaths of musicians, directors, actors and singers have been reported. The legendary Garry Roberts, guitarist for the popular Irish band Boomtown Rats, as died, according to the Daily Mail. Garry Roberts has died at the age of 72 and the Boomtown Rats shared the sad news through a statement in which they described him as, “a man who defined the essence of what the band is,” in addition to being one of its main founders. Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts dies Twitter The Boomtown Rats was founded by Garry Roberts in 1975 in Dublin. At that time Bob Geldof was their singer and breakout star whose voice catapulted them to fame. Now with the death of their guitarist, the band’s future is uncertain. In the statement about Garry Roberts’ death they said: “It is with enormous pain and heavy hearts that the members of Boomtown Rats announce the death this morning of Garry Roberts.” Their ‘dear friend’ passed away at 72 years of age. The Boomtown Rats are devastated Twitter The rest of the members of the Boomtown Rats, Pete, Bob, Simon, Darren and Al are devastated by the death of Garry Roberts and extended their sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the guitarist whom they said they had known since childhood. Roberts is considered the founder of the band after an inspired performance on an afternoon in 1975 in a bar in Dun Laoghaire, in the city of Dublin. He encouraged the rest of the band to travel the world to touch people with their music. Garry Roberts reunited with the Boomtown Rats a few years ago Twitter Although the group disbanded, Garry Roberts continued working with other musicians. In 2013 four of the members of Boomtown Rats got together to announce a tour through several cities in England as well as Ireland. The group released new music again in April 2017 to later repeat it in March 2020, for fun and to enjoy playing together. They knew they were past the peak of their fame but enjoyed remembering their glory. No one knew it would only last two years. How did Garry Roberts die? Twitter The Sun reported that his cause of death is not known and it isn’t known if Garry Roberts suffered from any illness or if he simply passed away from old age. The BBC also echoed an emotional message the band wrote on their Twitter account in honor of Garry Roberts’ death: “A man who will be deeply missed, a friend who will be remembered, a sound that can never be forgotten,” they closed with the emotional farewell to their guitarist. Etiquetas: Death Entertainment Celebrities Related post