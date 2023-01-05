Bomb cyclone ‘Pineapple Express’ threatens California.

The bad weather could put millions at risk.

It could become one of the most brutal snowstorms in history.

After the rains, a bomb cyclone, known as the ‘Pineapple Express’ threatens California, during one of the most brutal storm seasons. This bad weather will spread to other areas, for which millions of people will be at risk, according to the New York Post, KTLA and EFE.

A powerful storm just hit the same area of California and now there’s a new risk is raising alarms, as they expect several inches of snow. There is even talk of evacuations.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

Experts explain that the storm that is forming will take the abundant tropical moisture found in the Pacific Ocean and will form a powerful “atmospheric river” that will carry large amounts of moisture from Hawaii to California.

“Basically, an (atmospheric river) is a river in the sky of water vapor, and when it hits the mountains, (the moisture) is forced up over the mountains,” Marty Ralph, Director of the Center for Western Climate told FOX Weather. “That upward motion causes clouds and precipitation to form, and the faster the flow of air and water vapor is hitting the mountains, the faster the rain is falling, so you get more and more rain with the stronger ARs hitting the mountains.”