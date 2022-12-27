Bollywood actress Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide at age 20 (PHOTOS)

Tunisha Sharma’s mother speaks out.

She blames the star’s ex-boyfriend for the tragedy.

How they found Bollywood actress Tunisha Sharma. Young Bollywood actress Tunisha Sharm allegedly died by suicide on Saturday, hanging herself from a fan in the make-up room of the TV series she starred in called Alibaba: Dastan E Kabul. Apparently the actress went to the bathroom and when her castmates noticed that she was late, they went to look for her and broke down the door. Production employees took Tunisha Sharm to the emergency room, where she later died, according to the BBC. Tunisha Sharma The police are investigating all angles of the case, although it is believed to be a suicide. Shortly after the horrifying discovery, the Waliv police arrested actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan, co-star of Alibaba: Dastan E Kabul and the young woman’s alleged ex-boyfriend. Sharma’s mother spoke out in a video, saying that Sheezan Mohammed Khan was her daughter’s boyfriend and that he was the main reason Tunisha Sharm made the drastic decision to end her life. Apparently, the actor was also involved with another woman while he was still dating Sharma.

“He had also promised to marry Tunisha and then broke up with her” “Sheezan was in a relationship with another girl while he was dating Tunisha. Not only that, but Sheezan had also promised to marry Tunisha and then broke up with her,” said the mother of the young actress who was found dead on Christmas Eve, according to the Times of India. “Even after being involved with another girl, he used Tunisha for three or four months and even after their breakup, he kept Tunisha on the line,” added her mother, who is seeking justice after her daughter’s death, and has asked that her daughter’s alleged ex suffer the consequences.

Tunisha Sharma had an anxiety attack before the tragedy Pawan Sharma, uncle of the young actress who would have turned 21 on January 4, revealed that days before Tunisha’s terrible end, she had went to the hospital because of an anxiety attack. “When her mother and I go to meet her, she tells us that she is being deceived,” her uncle declared, according to the BBC. “Her mother asked her why she got closer if the relationship couldn’t continue,” the relative said. The story has made headlines in India due to Tunisha Sharma’s popularity.

Her last words for her fans Sharma became famous in Hindi TV serials and Hindi movies, according to the BBC. In addition she appeared in the movies Fitoor, released in 2016, and Kahaani 2. “Those who are driven by passion never stop…”, says the actress’s last Instagram post where thousands of followers expressed their pain and offered condolences after the young star’s alleged suicide. Filed Under: Actress Tunisha Sharma dies

The last photo Sharma published before her death In her last Instagram post, where she had more than a million followers, she included a photograph of herself reading a book. Tunisha Sharma’s fans and admirers were quick to react to her death. “Shocked.. How unfair. May God keep her soul in peace.” “Rest in peace.” “Very Sad.” “I wish we could undo this,” were some of the comments on the post. Others questioned whether or not it was really a suicide.