Bodybuilder Johana Colla dies after finishing second in a competition
Bodybuilder Johana Colla was found dead in a hotel room. The Argentine athlete died hours after finishing second in a competition in Brazil.
- Tragic news in sports.
- Bodybuilder Johana Colla was found dead in a hotel room.
- The athlete from Argentina, died hours after finishing second in a competition that took place in Brazil.
Sad news! The world of Hispanic sports dressed in mourning after the sad death of Argentine bodybuilder Johana Colla, who was barely 30 years old. She passed away hours after she came in second place in a competition that took place in Brazil, according to Página 12.
According to his outlet, the athlete had two daughters and is believed to have suffered cardiac arrest while sleeping. No matter how many attempts were made, they could not revive her. Ella Johanna participated in Women’s Physique without imagining that it would be the last time she would go on stage. Days before, she also came in second place in another competition that took place in the town of Villa Carlos Paz, in Córdoba, Argentina. Rest in peace.
Johana Colla’s family asks for respect for the memory of the Argentine bodybuilder
Argentine bodybuilder Johana Colla’s niece confirmed her death on social media although she did not want to go into more details of what really happened, because she said that they will wait until the autopsy is performed. She also asked for financial help to cover the unforeseen expenses that arose from this tragic event.
“I wasn’t going to post anything yet, but sadly today we woke up to this sad news that Johana Colla passed away. I ask you please not to ask what happened to her because until the autopsy is done we won’t know for sure. She had gone to Brazil to compete and not much could be done. I ask more than anything for her two daughters and my grandmother.”
People offer their condolences Johana Colla’s death
After Daniela Yael Colla, niece of the Argentine bodybuilder, released this sad and unexpected news, users offered their condolences: “Sad news… I hope it becomes clear what happened. All the strength for the family.” “Beautiful person, I met her a few years ago when she came home to take her Wally. I’m so sorry.”
“How terrible, God, hope that they can soon repatriate her and let her rest in peace.” “My deepest condolences.” “What a great sadness. Comfort to her family. A true champion… speechless.” “Justice for this great athlete.” “I can’t believe it. So feisty and full of life, peace to the whole family.”
She died suddenly
The Federación de Asociaciones Provincialles de Fisicoculturismo y Fitness de la República Argentina (IFBB revealed on social media that bodybuilder Johana Colla died in the early hours of Saturday, October 8 while she was sleeping in the hotel where she was staying.
Both hotel medical personnel and members of the Servicio Médico de Emergencia de Brasil tried to revive her for more than an hour, confirming that it was sudden death. It should be noted that the IFBB took care of all the legal procedures, in addition to supporting Johana’s partner in this difficult moment (Filed as: bodybuilder dies after finishing second in a competition)
Did she predict her own death?
Hours before participating in the Women’s Physique contest, where she came in second place, Johana Colla shared a message on Facebook that people are talking about: “Keep going. You still have many wars to win and many mouths to shut up.” Did she have an enemy?
A day before, she uploaded what would be one of her last videos and it confirms she was in excellent shape “Peace and tranquility is what my body and mind need to give the best and I am achieving it, winning every day one more battle against myself. I always could, I can and I will be able to.” (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)