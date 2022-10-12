Bodybuilder Johana Colla dies after finishing second in a competition

Tragic news in sports.

Bodybuilder Johana Colla was found dead in a hotel room.

The athlete from Argentina, died hours after finishing second in a competition that took place in Brazil.

Sad news! The world of Hispanic sports dressed in mourning after the sad death of Argentine bodybuilder Johana Colla, who was barely 30 years old. She passed away hours after she came in second place in a competition that took place in Brazil, according to Página 12.

According to his outlet, the athlete had two daughters and is believed to have suffered cardiac arrest while sleeping. No matter how many attempts were made, they could not revive her. Ella Johanna participated in Women’s Physique without imagining that it would be the last time she would go on stage. Days before, she also came in second place in another competition that took place in the town of Villa Carlos Paz, in Córdoba, Argentina. Rest in peace.

Johana Colla’s family asks for respect for the memory of the Argentine bodybuilder

Argentine bodybuilder Johana Colla’s niece confirmed her death on social media although she did not want to go into more details of what really happened, because she said that they will wait until the autopsy is performed. She also asked for financial help to cover the unforeseen expenses that arose from this tragic event.

“I wasn’t going to post anything yet, but sadly today we woke up to this sad news that Johana Colla passed away. I ask you please not to ask what happened to her because until the autopsy is done we won’t know for sure. She had gone to Brazil to compete and not much could be done. I ask more than anything for her two daughters and my grandmother.”