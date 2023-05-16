Body in Louisiana Arby’s freezer is identified.

The woman was found inside a walk-in freezer.

The store remains closed for the duration of the investigation. BODY FOUND IN ARBY’S FREEZER! After it was revealed that a body was found inside a freezer in a Louisiana Arby’s, authorities confirmed that they have identified victim. She was a manager of the restaurant. This incident shocked the community because her body was found inside the Arby’s freezer. New Iberia authorities reported to the scene and said the body was preserved due to the low temperature of the walk-in freezer. AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY THE BODY INSIDE THE ARBY’S FREEZER According to KRQE News, the body in the freezer was identified as an employee of the popular fast food restaurant. “The body of an Arby’s employee was found inside a walk-in freezer at the New Iberia, Louisiana restaurant Thursday night, police confirmed,” reported KRQE. The coroner’s office made the identification.

What did the police say? Authorities revealed that the body of the Arby’s employee was found in the freezer but did not reveal what type of injuries she had or her cause of death. At the moment, the name and age of the manager have not been released. “A woman’s body was discovered last night by employees in an Arby’s freezer in New Iberia, Louisiana. The police say that no foul play or homicide is suspected, but they are investigating,” said the Nerdy Addict account.

Was there foul play? Police Captain Leland Lasereter of the Criminal Investigations Division of the New Iberia Police Department, declared that the investigation is ongoing and they don’t suspect foul play at this time, according to KETK. “Currently, multiple law enforcement and other agencies are on the scene after a body was discovered and found inside a freezer at an Arby’s restaurant in New Iberia,” RAWSALERTS tweeted.

What happened to the woman? Police indicated that they are waiting for autopsy results. So far, it appears her death was an accident. “The employee was found dead inside the freezer at around 6:20 pm, the incident is not believed to have been a homicide and is believed to be an accident. Likewise, interviews were conducted with various members of the restaurant staff and evidence is still being reviewed,” the authorities said, according to WDSU.