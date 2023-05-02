Tunisian coast guard recovers the bodies of 210 migrants.

They washed up on the coast over a two week period.

Authorities believe the migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa.

UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANTS IN TUNISIA: The Tunisian Coast Guard reported that in a joint effort they recovered around 210 bodies of migrants they say washed up over a two-week period. This is a consequence of the flow of migrants that has been on the rise in recent months and most of them come from Africa.

At the moment, the authorities are still working to regulate illegal migration in the region. In recent weeks, accidents have been reported involving boats carrying migrants who, unfortunately, end up being abandoned to their fate or die on their way to the nearest countries.

HUNDREDS OF BODIES ARE RECOVERED

Tunisia’s coast guard reported that it recovered some 210 bodies of migrants in less than two weeks that washed up on its main coastline due to a continued increase in regional migration, The Associated Press reported. At the moment, authorities continue to work on resolving migration problems in the region.

In recent months, the government implemented measures to prevent the accelerated flow of migrants. They set up a free hotline to report human trafficking and irregular migration. At the moment, the General Directorate of the National Guard is in charge of this service, according to infobae.