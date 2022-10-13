Blink-182 reunites for a world tour.

The band hasn’t performed together since 2015.

Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker are pioneers of the genre. After almost 10 years, unexpected news flooded social media. Pop-punk fans of the 90’s were transported back to their adolescence after learning that the band Blink-182 announced its return to the stage with a world tour and a new album. Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker reunite for their first tour together in nearly 10 years. The band announced the long-awaited news with a video on Twitter. Blink-182 reunites with a world tour and new album Blink-182 also announced that they will release a new song called Edging, which can be found on different digital platforms starting on Friday, October 14, 2022. Needless to say, fans are excited. Their new tune marks the first time in a decade that Barker, Hoppus and DeLonge have been in the studio together. According to NBC News Blink-182 will make stops in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand from March 2023 to February 2024.

The return of Tom DeLonge They will be joined by other bands, such as Turnstile, Rise Against, The Story So Far and Wallows, to name a few. However, each of their concerts is expected to add a ‘wow factor’ that will captivate their fans, according to NBC News. This tour is a special moment for the band as it is a ‘homecoming’ for DeLonge, who parted ways with Blink-182 in 2015. According to Rolling Stone Tom said in a recent interview: “I want to change the world for my children and everyone else’s.” Since then, he has been performing with his other band, Angels & Airwaves, while Blink-182 replaced him with Matt Skiba, the leader of the rock band Alkaline Trio.

“We are coming” “We are coming. The tour is coming. The album is coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday,” Blink-182 wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday. In addition, they shared a video. According to Page Six, Mexico will be one of the lucky countries to see the beginning of this monumental tour. The world tour will kick off in the border area of ​​Tijuana. Click here to see the full video.

Is Kourtney Kardashian responsible for Blink-182’s reunion? Fans immediately began commenting on the tweet: “Blink-182 was the first concert I went to alone, when I was 16 years old. I can’t wait for the team to come back on tour to see them. I’m definitely getting there.” “I’m crying.” and “I’m totally here for it,” to highlight a few. Many fans even thanked Travis Barker’s new wife, Kourtney Kardashian. The credit her for motivating him. “I love you, thank you Kourtney Kardashian for making Travis get over the trauma of traveling by plane,” tweeted one fan.