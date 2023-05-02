Blackberries recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination
FROZEN BLACKBERRIES RECALLED! The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicated that various frozen blackberries are being withdrawn from store shelves due to possible contamination with hepatitis A.
Recall alerts continue to be issued in the United States due to contamination by bacteria and viruses. Recently General Mills recalled packages of flour. According to the notice released by the FDA, this was due to salmonella contamination.
The frozen blackberries were recalled in March and that is still active. According to Food Safety News, Patagonia Food LLC in San Luis Obispo, California reported the problem with their product.
The FDA declared that the recall began on March 17 and is ongoing This recall is known to have been caused by hepatitis A contamination. According to the FDA, the frozen blackberries were distributed in California, Oregon, Nebraska, Texas, Washington, and Nevada.
What should you do if you consumed the blackberries?
The FDA states that people who consumed the affected product should immediately go to the doctor to determine if the hepatitis vaccine is prudent at this point. Consumers should also be aware of the symptoms of hepatitis A.
“Persons who may have consumed the affected product should consult their healthcare professional or local health department to determine if a vaccine is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of hepatitis A should contact their healthcare professional or the local health department immediately,” the FDA detailed.
What is hepatitis A?
Hepatitis A is a liver disease that is highly contagious and can be contracted when a person is exposed to the hepatitis virus. Some cases are mild but it can be life-threatening.
“Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the hepatitis A virus, including through food. It can range from mild illness lasting a few weeks to severe illness lasting several months,” the FDA reported.
Can hepatitis A be deadly?
In very rare cases the disease can become serious and can compromise one’s immune system. In the worst cases, the disease can cause liver failure.
“In rare cases, particularly users who have severe pre-existing illness or are immunocompromised, hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure,” the FDA warned.