Blackberries recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination

FROZEN BLACKBERRIES RECALLED! The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicated that various frozen blackberries are being withdrawn from store shelves due to possible contamination with hepatitis A.

Recall alerts continue to be issued in the United States due to contamination by bacteria and viruses. Recently General Mills recalled packages of flour. According to the notice released by the FDA, this was due to salmonella contamination.

The frozen blackberries were recalled in March and that is still active. According to Food Safety News, Patagonia Food LLC in San Luis Obispo, California reported the problem with their product.

The FDA declared that the recall began on March 17 and is ongoing This recall is known to have been caused by hepatitis A contamination. According to the FDA, the frozen blackberries were distributed in California, Oregon, Nebraska, Texas, Washington, and Nevada.