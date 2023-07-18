In this episode of «Pasión que Mata», we delve into the story of María Jesús Moreno Canto, known as The Black Widow of Spain. María Jesús was born in Valencia, Spain, in September 1990. She grew up in an affluent family with strong religious convictions. During her adolescence, she discovered the nightlife and became more sociable and outgoing. She used her physical attractiveness and seduction skills to manipulate men and make them fall at her feet.

María Jesús had several lovers throughout her life, maintaining sporadic and secret relationships with some of them. One of them, Salvador Rodrigo, became her main lover and fell completely in love with her. María Jesús took advantage of this love and manipulated him to murder her husband, Antonio Navarro Cerdán. Listen to the latest episode of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

LISTEN TO PODCAST «PASIÓN QUE MATA» CLICK HERE

The murder took place on August 16, 2017. Antonio was ambushed in the garage of his house and brutally stabbed. The crime appeared personal, as there were no signs of robbery, and the killer had access to the garage with keys. The police began investigating the case and discovered the connection between María Jesús, Salvador, and the murder.

It was revealed that María Jesús had convinced Salvador that Antonio abused her and that killing him was the only option to be together. Salvador, completely in love with María Jesús, agreed to carry out the plan and murdered Antonio in the garage of their house. Both lovers were arrested and brought to trial.

The Black Widow of Spain

During the trial, Salvador confessed to the crime and blamed María Jesús for being the mastermind. María Jesús, on the other hand, denied asking Salvador to kill her husband. However, the evidence and testimonies demonstrated her involvement in the plan and her emotional manipulation of Salvador.

The court sentenced María Jesús to 22 years in prison for the murder of her husband, while Salvador received a 17-year sentence. Currently, both are serving their sentences in the same prison, with no contact or communication between them.