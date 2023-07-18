The Killer Nurse, the case of María Jesús Moreno, The Black Widow of Spain
In "The Black Widow of Spain," an episode of "Pasión que Mata," we explore the captivating tale of María Jesús Moreno Canto.
María Jesús had several lovers throughout her life, maintaining sporadic and secret relationships with some of them. One of them, Salvador Rodrigo, became her main lover and fell completely in love with her. María Jesús took advantage of this love and manipulated him to murder her husband, Antonio Navarro Cerdán. Listen to the latest episode of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.
The murder took place on August 16, 2017. Antonio was ambushed in the garage of his house and brutally stabbed. The crime appeared personal, as there were no signs of robbery, and the killer had access to the garage with keys. The police began investigating the case and discovered the connection between María Jesús, Salvador, and the murder.
It was revealed that María Jesús had convinced Salvador that Antonio abused her and that killing him was the only option to be together. Salvador, completely in love with María Jesús, agreed to carry out the plan and murdered Antonio in the garage of their house. Both lovers were arrested and brought to trial.
The Black Widow of Spain
During the trial, Salvador confessed to the crime and blamed María Jesús for being the mastermind. María Jesús, on the other hand, denied asking Salvador to kill her husband. However, the evidence and testimonies demonstrated her involvement in the plan and her emotional manipulation of Salvador.
The court sentenced María Jesús to 22 years in prison for the murder of her husband, while Salvador received a 17-year sentence. Currently, both are serving their sentences in the same prison, with no contact or communication between them.
María Jesús seemingly showed no remorse
Even within prison, María Jesús continues to display manipulative and deceitful behavior. Despite being exposed and convicted, she shows no remorse for her husband’s death. The case of María Jesús Moreno is an example of an emotional predator and a man-hunter.
She used her charm and seduction skills to manipulate men around her, leading them to commit violent acts on her behalf. Her lack of empathy and cold, calculating nature make her a dangerous individual.
A tale of manipulation
This case also highlights the importance of recognizing the signs of manipulation and emotional abuse in relationships. María Jesús eroded Salvador’s self-esteem and emotionally controlled him to the point of committing murder for her.
In conclusion, the case of María Jesús Moreno, The Black Widow of Spain, is a tragic story of manipulation, deceit, and unchecked ambition that led to the death of an innocent man. It illustrates how a person can use charm and manipulative abilities to influence others and drive them to commit terrible acts. This case serves as a reminder to be aware of the signals of manipulation and emotional abuse in our relationships and to stay vigilant against dangerous individuals.