Black Friday 2022: Store hours and deals to look for on the biggest shopping day of the year
BLACK FRIDAY 2022: The Christmas shopping season is here and millions of people in the US want to know when stores are opening and what deals retailers are offering. We tell you.
While it is true that Black Friday deals are no longer limited to just one day and there is also the option to shop online, some people still prefer to shop in person on the day after Thanksgiving to enjoy the amazing deals and seasonal offers.
Black Friday 2022: Store hours and offers
The first thing you should know is that for some years many of the large chain stores have chosen to close their doors on Thanksgiving and then resume operations on the day after, which is Black Friday. This year it falls on Friday, November 25.
Knowing when stores open will allow you to save time and effort so, for example, if you forgot to buy something for Thanksgiving dinner, it is better not to go to Costco, because they will be closed on that day. However, if it is something that can wait then you can visit them the next day starting at 9 am (local time) when they will reopen their doors.
When will retailers open on Black Friday?
Costco will open at 9 a.m on Black Friday, but other stores like Walmart, which will also be closed on Thanksgiving, will open at 5 a.m. (local time). In the case of Lowe’s, they will open at 6 a.m. (local time).
Other big retailers like Macy’s and Home Depot will be open on the Friday after Thanksgiving at 6 am, while Target will open at 7 a.m. and Sam’s Club will be back to normal working hours on Black Friday.
When other stores will open
Barnes & Noble will open at 8 am. Bath & Body Works will also be open on Black Friday, but times vary by location. Best Buy will open at 5 am. Dick’s Sporting Goods will open at 6 am and JCPenney will be open again at 5 am on Black Friday.
For its part, Kohl’s will open at 5 am, Marshalls at 6 am and stores such as Michaels and PetSmart will open on Black Friday at 7 am, reported Business Insider. Knowing their working hours is important if you want to go to one of these stores, but remember that you can still get great deals online.
Online shopping
Many customers prefer shop in person, especially for clothes that they want to try on. However, other products are easily bought online. The most interesting thing is that you can also take advantage of offers and discounts if you prefer to shop from home.
In fact, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Home Depot, to name a few of the nation’s largest retailers, have early Black Friday deals available RIGHT NOW, so just check them out from the comfort of your home or office. Now yes … enjoy your Christmas shopping!