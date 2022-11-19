Black Friday 2022 is on November 25.

The Christmas shopping season is here.

Here’s what you need to know about Black Friday.

While it is true that Black Friday deals are no longer limited to just one day and there is also the option to shop online, some people still prefer to shop in person on the day after Thanksgiving to enjoy the amazing deals and seasonal offers.

Black Friday 2022: Store hours and offers

The first thing you should know is that for some years many of the large chain stores have chosen to close their doors on Thanksgiving and then resume operations on the day after, which is Black Friday. This year it falls on Friday, November 25.

Knowing when stores open will allow you to save time and effort so, for example, if you forgot to buy something for Thanksgiving dinner, it is better not to go to Costco, because they will be closed on that day. However, if it is something that can wait then you can visit them the next day starting at 9 am (local time) when they will reopen their doors.