A mysterious black box was found with Valentina Trespalacios’ body
Valentina Trespalacios was a Colombian DJ. Her body was found in a suitcase. Her boyfriend, John Poulos is the main suspect in her murder.
The brutal murder of Valentina Trespalacios has shaken all of Colombia. She was a DJ who had a promising music career until she was found dead in a dumpster in Bogotá. Today, it was reported that police found a mysterious black box next to her body.
A few days ago, a video went viral on social media implicating Valentina’s boyfriend, John Poulos in her murder. The security footage shows him moving the blue suitcase containing her body. He attempted to flee but was arrested.
Police found a black cardboard box next to Valentina’s body
According to Semana, police found a black box next to the body of the Colombian DJ, which may be a clue to help authorities understand what happened. However, the police in the area were confused because a such a suspicious box should not have been next to her.
The box contained official documents and some of Valentina’s personal belongings as well as identification and papers bearing her name. For the local police it was one more clue to further incriminate the DJ’s boyfriend.
Why did John Poulos leave a black box next Trespalacios’ body?
Semana reported that police believe Valentina Trespalacios’ murderer had a plan to get rid of important papers but did not understand that the garbage system in Colombia is different than in the US and often the trash from different containers is not mixed together right away.
He did not count on the fact that in Colombia many homeless people collect garbage from the containers so the black box, like the suitcase containing the DJ’s body was found in the trash.
What documents did they find in the black box?
Authorities looked inside the box for anything that could link it to Valentina Trespalacios’ death. They found her student ID and a password she had requested from the government.
The password found by the DJ was one that the victim used when requesting the ID that certifies that she is of legal age a couple of years ago. The student ID was one Valentina used at the Uninpahu University Institution when she was studying the Technologist in International Trade and Business.
Police say Valentina was beaten and strangled to death
After the controversy surrounding the murder of the Colombian DJ, new details of how she was murdered have emerged. At first it was only known that she was found in a blue suitcase.
According to authorities, Valentina was likely beaten and showed signs of multiple blunt force trauma to her forearms, in addition to finding bruises on the labial mucosa and cheeks. She was also strangled with a rope.