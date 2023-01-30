A mysterious black box was found with Valentina Trespalacios’ body

Valentina Trespalacios was a Colombian DJ.

Her body was found in a suitcase.

Her boyfriend, John Poulos is the main suspect in her murder.

The brutal murder of Valentina Trespalacios has shaken all of Colombia. She was a DJ who had a promising music career until she was found dead in a dumpster in Bogotá. Today, it was reported that police found a mysterious black box next to her body.

A few days ago, a video went viral on social media implicating Valentina’s boyfriend, John Poulos in her murder. The security footage shows him moving the blue suitcase containing her body. He attempted to flee but was arrested.

Police found a black cardboard box next to Valentina’s body

According to Semana, police found a black box next to the body of the Colombian DJ, which may be a clue to help authorities understand what happened. However, the police in the area were confused because a such a suspicious box should not have been next to her.

The box contained official documents and some of Valentina’s personal belongings as well as identification and papers bearing her name. For the local police it was one more clue to further incriminate the DJ’s boyfriend.