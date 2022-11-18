BIZARRE: Did a security guard take care of a ghost at a hospital? (VIDEO)

Chilling security video.

Did a guard attend to a ghost at a hospital?

A patient died the day before it happened. A video has gone viral on social media. As we well know, we can find all kinds of content online — from the great controversies among celebrities to the most unusual things people experience. In this case, a Hispanic security guard who works in a hospital received a creepy visitor. The video has been circulating generating doubts and astonishment among viewers. A chilling video goes viral on social media According to Tribuna, the incident was recorded at the Sanatorio Finochietto hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It seems that it was the soul of a patient who had died the day before was caught speaking with a guard. The video immediately went viral, making a huge impact on those who have seen it as well as on the guard himself and all those who work in the hospital located in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A security guard attended to a ghost in a hospital Primer Impacto shared the video on Instagram and one of their reporters even went to the hospital to get more information about what happened. The images that were released show the guard sitting at his desk early in the morning. Suddenly the doors open and he stands up.The guard appears to greet someone, who isn’t on camera, and take their information. Filed Under: Security guard attended ghost

The video has made an impact The guard is seen chatting with the ‘ghost’ who visited him while he continues to take down information that the hospital usually requests from each patient who enters. After that he goes to the area where they have wheelchairs and offers it to the person who refuses it. Some media say that the person was an elderly woman who asked the guard to go to room 915 located on the ninth floor of the hospital to retrieve belongings she had left inside. Filed Under: Security guard attended ghost.

A patient had died the day before After he provided the woman’s information to his colleagues, they confirmed that it was a patient who had recently died in that room. This shocked the guard. Guillermo Capuya, director of the hospital, confirmed that an investigation will be carried out to figure out what happened. “We know that we are going to reach a key point in the investigation and well, in the next few days we will surely have the definitive answer,” said the director of the Finochietto hospital in Buenos Aires after it was confirmed that the information belonged to a patient who had died a day earlier. Filed Under: Security guard attended ghost

They explain why the woman cannot be seen in the video “It is a soul that could have just departed from a body of a person from this earthly world and it is not yet materialized, that is why the cameras may not be able to clearly reach, with precision, the figure of the person that this guard has in front of him,” said Alejandro Morgan, radiologist and parapsychologist. Internet users were quick to react: “It is a soul that the guard treated and it really was a spirit.” “And there are still people who do not believe that there is another plane beyond ours.” “That does not exist.” With information from La Tribuna, El Universo and Reporte Indigo. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Security guard attended ghost