5 bisexual celebrities who rose to fame in Hollywood

Learn when they realized they were bisexual. Meet five bisexual celebrities! For a long time, sexuality was a taboo subject in the film industry and, although it continues to be a controversial topic in some countries, sexual diversity is increasingly embraced. This has made movie stars more comfortable speaking openly about their own orientation. Find out which stars have decided to share their bisexuality with the world and what the process of discovering themselves has been like. In some cases, the labels are a thing of the past, but each of them continues to be an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. Bisexual Celebrities: Frank Ocean Frank Ocean is a singer, songwriter, and music producer born in 1987. He became known for his innovative musical style and his ability to blend different genres, such as R&B, hip-hop, and rock. In addition to his commercial success, Frank has become known for being a deeply personal and honest artist in his music, speaking openly about his life and his experiences. Frank Ocean came out as bisexual in an open letter he posted to his Tumblr in July 2012. In his post, he discussed his first love affair with a man and described his attraction to people regardless of their gender. Since then, he has been openly bisexual and has spoken about his sexuality in various interviews and in his music.

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is an Oscar-winning singer, actress, and songwriter. The star, who rose to fame with hits like Poker Face and Born This Way, has been outspoken about her sexuality and self-identified as part of the LGBTQ+ community. In an interview with journalist Barbara Walters in 2010, Gaga claimed that she considered herself “bisexual,” and in her 2008 song Poker Face, she references a possible interest in both men and women. On a personal level, Lady Gaga has been an avid defender of LGBTQ+ rights and has advocated for equality and inclusion.

Bisexual Celebrities: Jason Mraz Jason Mraz is a singer-songwriter and musician who has spoken repeatedly about his bisexuality and, although he has had relationships with both men and women, he has been married to Christina Carano, whom he met at a coffee shop, since 2015. In an interview with the Daily Beast in 2018, Mraz said: “Yes, I love someone who is a man. But I love many people. It is a bit confusing.” Mraz has also been open about his relationship with his wife, Christina Carano, and falling in love with her after being in relationships with people of different genders.

Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore is an actress and successful television host, interviewing many of her Hollywood peers. Although today she avoids labeling her sexual orientation, in the past she revealed that she was attracted to both men and women. In an interview with Contact Music in 2003, Barrymore said, “I think women are beautiful. I have always felt that. I’ve always wanted to experiment.” However, in more recent interviews, she has avoided labeling herself and has spoken about her attraction to people rather than gender.

Aubrey Plaza Aubrey Plaza is an actress, comedian, and producer who has openly identified as bisexual. In an interview with The Advocate in 2016, Plaza said: “I think I’ve spoken about my sexuality before and I don’t think it’s something I need to keep secret. I mean, I’m not ashamed of it. I am bisexual.” Since then, Plaza has been open about her sexual orientation and has been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. She has spoken of her attraction to actress and gay icon, Natasha Lyonne. Currently, she is married to writer-director Jeff Baena.