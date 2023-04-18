Authorities found the body of Bionce Amaya Cortez.

She was a US resident who was in Nuevo León, Mexico visiting relatives.

Bionce Amaya disappeared on April 6. Mexican officials have found the body of Bionce Amaya Cortez, a US resident who was reported missing while visiting her relatives in Nuevo León, Mexico. Authorities confirmed the tragic news. On April 6, the young woman was reported missing after her arrival in Nuevo León, and the last people to see her were a group of friends. Bionce had taken advantage of the Easter holidays to visit her family in Mexico, never imagining what was going to happen. Bionce Amaya Cortez is found dead According to The Sun, Bionce Amaya Cortez’s body was found on a farm near where she was staying. She had suffered a blow to the head. In addition, she had injuries to the thorax, skull, and spinal cord, reported the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office. The Sun stated that the victim’s half-brother identified her body. However reports indicate that DNA tests are still being carried out.

Bionce Amaya’s relatives were desperate to find her Reports indicate Bionce Amaya’s family asked people to attend a march to help find her whereabouts after her disappearance on April 6. This took place in China Square, where the young woman was last seen. Bionce had planned to return to her home in Mission, Texas on April 10, however she disappeared. The Sun reported that search warrants were executed in the homes of the people who saw her last but they didn’t find anything.

The last message she sent to her mother The last text message that Bionce Amaya sent to her mother before her disappearance, which was sent at 1:00 am, has been revealed. However, it was just heart emojis. The young woman’s mother told EFE that her daughter stopped responding to her texts: “I answered her at 2 a.m. and that message didn’t go through,” she said. The young woman’s mother’s started fearing something could have happened when she realized that her daughter had never informed her that she had returned from visiting her friends.

The Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office report doesn’t match the statements made by Bionce Amaya’s friends “Identification” of the body was achieved, because the clothing and physical characteristics were recognized by a half-brother of the victim,” says the statement issued in the Twitter account of the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office. The cause of Amaya’s death was a blow to the head, reported Telemundo. Bionce’s mother explained that each of the people who saw her for the last time have different versions of what happened. “Each of the people who went out with her have different stories, one says that she didn’t return from Montemorelos, others say that she asked to be dropped off on a street,” the source said.