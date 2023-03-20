Dania Méndez was sexually harassed when she visited Big Brother Brazil.

MC Guime and Antonio Cara de Sapato Jr. were expelled from the house.

The Mexican influencer was spending a week there. Two Big Brother Brazil contestants are expelled. After her time on the Telemundo reality show La Casa de los Famosos ended, Mexican influencer Dania Méndez went directly to Big Brother Brazil, where she had an eventful two days that resulted in the expulsion of two houseguests. Dania is known for appearing on the reality show Acapulco Shore as well as the diverse content that she shares on social media. That’s why she was asked to appear on La Casa de los Famosos, where rumors of a possible relationship with Arturo Carmona emerged. Dania Méndez visits Big Brother Brazil after leaving La Casa de los Famosos 3 The Mexican influencer paid a visit to Big Brother Brazil where she was involved in a controversy on her first day there. The first scandal arose because one of the houseguests forced a kiss on Dania, which also caused a stir because of her rumored relationship with Arturo Carmona. The Mexican influencer entered the Big Brother house on Tuesday, March 14 and she was received with a big party which, according to faithful fans of the reality show, got out of control.

MC Guime touched Dania without her consent A video began to circulate on social media showing rapper MC Guime touching Dania’s hip without her consent. The influencer took the Brazilian rapper’s hand off her and moved away a bit. Another inappropriate incident involving the rapper and Dania is also circulating. The video shows how he begins to touch the influencer’s chest while she struggles to try to remove his hand.

Antonio Cara de Sapato forcibly kissed Dania Méndez But things didn’t stop there. Another houseguest, MMA fighter Antonio Cara de Sapato, Jr. apparently forcibly kissed Dania when she was assigned a room. In those videos, you can see how the wrestler kisses the Mexican influencer and seems to hold her down. Given this, Big Brother Brazil production took action and announced that both MC Guime and Cara de Sapato would be expelled from the show.

MC Guime and Antonio Cara de Sapato were evicted from Big Brother Brazil After production saw the incidents of sexual harassment involving Dania Méndez, they did not take long to make a drastic decision, which they shared on Instagram:”Cara de Sapato and MC Guime are eliminated from Big Brother Brazil,” said presenter Tadeu Schmidt on Thursday, March 16. “We have a guest, a visitor from another country, but above all a woman. And she, like all women, deserves absolute respect. We talked to Dania, but from everything we saw and heard, I’m here to say that she didn’t like what we saw yesterday. Sapato and Guime crossed the line. You have to be careful with the limits, here and abroad. So, for violating the rules of the show, Guime and Sapato are eliminated from Big Brother Brazil.”

“It’s not your responsibility, it’s not your fault” The host of the Brazilian reality show spoke with Dania and made it clear that the show was responsible for removing the houseguests so she should not feel guilty. The former La Casa de los Famosos 3 contestant burst into tears. “It’s a program decision and it wasn’t made by anything you said,” Tadeu Schmidt said. “It’s not your responsibility, it’s not your fault, rest assured, we don’t want to see you cry,” added the host. The reaction from internet users was immediate, “The program is over! This expulsion was unnecessary, everyone was under the influence of alcohol!” “They could have avoided it.” “She didn’t seem to be bothered at all.” “Hypocrisy of this program.”