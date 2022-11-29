AMLO announces that Biden will visit Mexico

The president of Mexico confirms Biden’s visit.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador stressed the unity between both countries.

When will the meeting between the two leaders take place? BIDEN WILL VISIT MEXICO. The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed that he’s ready to meet with US President Joe Biden. According to the statements that he gave to the media during his morning press conference, Biden will be attending to the North American Leaders Summit. Although he did not disclose the exact date on which the meeting between the two leaders will take place, he did reveal which month the North American Leaders Summit will take place. Likewise, he announced one of the central details of Biden’s visit and that is that the presidential plane will land at the Mexico City Airport. BIDEN WILL VISIT MEXICO Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed on Friday that US President Joe Biden, will be visiting Mexico soon. During his morning press conference, AMLO declared that in a short time the Summit of Leaders of Latin America will be taking place. According to the EFE news agency, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the North American Leaders Summit will be held in January and will include US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A meeting with the United States? Andrés Manuel López Obrador specified that President Biden and the Prime Minister of Canada will meet in Mexico. But AMLO said that the meeting will be ‘bilateral’ and therefore, Joe Biden may have a separate meeting with the Mexican President. “The two of them are coming, but it is being considered that there be a bilateral meeting first; it could be with the United States, who requesting this meeting. Before that there will be another bilateral one with Canada, and then the summit here. The venue will be Mexico City,” he said at his daily press conference, according to EFE

When was the visit confirmed? López Obrador said that the North American summit, scheduled for January 9-10, will include bilateral meetings with the two countries. The Mexican president said in October that Biden had agreed to make the trip, The Associated Press reported. For now, the two leaders’ visit to Mexico is scheduled for January. Neither the White House nor the Canadian government have officially confirmed their attendance. The three leaders met last year in Washington. The topics of those conversations are usually immigration, security and the economy, The Associated Press reported.

Was the date changed? The Mexican leader did not share more details about what issues the meeting will address. This will be President Biden's first official visit to Mexico and the first by Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau during the López Obrador administration. Likewise, he declared that the agendas of both presidents are being reviewed for a possible date change. "President Biden is going to visit us, it will be on the 7th and 8th, Monday and Tuesday of January. The agendas are already being reviewed, we are going to report little by little," declared Andrés Manuel López Obrador, according to Infobae. Likewise, the president revealed that Biden's presidential plane will arrive at the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA). The airport a work has caused controversy due to its distance from downtown Mexico City and the participation of the military in its construction.