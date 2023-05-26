Biden trolls Ron DeSantis after his glitchy campaign announcement

Joe Biden trolls Ron DeSantis.

Ron DeSantis officially announced he’s running for president.

His campaign announcement on Twitter had technical difficulties.

Ron DeSantis officially announced he’s running for president in 2024, however it did not go as expected and Joe Biden trolled him hilariously. The US president did not miss the opportunity to mock DeSantis’ glitchy Twitter Spaces announcement.

Ron DeSantis made his presidential bid official with Elon Musk on Twitter. Unfortunately, there were a number of technical issues.

Joe Biden trolls Ron DeSantis

On Wednesday, May 24, the governor of Florida announced he’s running to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024. Ron DeSantis enters the race along with Trump and other primary contenders.

He already submitted his documentation to the Federal Election Commission, however he made the official announcement with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces. However, the flawed presentation was widely mocked.