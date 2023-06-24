Biden seeks to restore endangered species protections Trump removed

President Biden seeks to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump.

He hopes to promote biodiversity in the US.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service moves to restore regulations.

Flora and fauna play an important role in the preservation of ecosystems, which is why their protection is an issue that concerns us all. Now President Biden seeks to restore the protections for endangered species that Trump had eliminated in 2019.

The Biden administration proposed on Wednesday to revive the rules to protect threatened plants and animals in the United States, and officials mobilized to reverse the changes ordered by then-President Donald Trump that weakened the Endangered Species Act.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced that it will reinstate a decades-old regulation mandating blanket protections for species recently classified as threatened, noted The Associated Press.

The general protections regulation was dropped in 2019 as part of a suite of changes to species law enforcement that were encouraged by US industry, even as extinctions have accelerated around the world due to loss habitat and other pressures.