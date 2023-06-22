Biden expresses love for his son Hunter as he reaches plea deal: Republicans react

Hunter Biden has a reached a plea deal on federal tax and gun offenses.

President Biden expresses his love for his son.

Trump and Republicans lash out in response.

Hunter Biden reaches plea deal on federal charges. US President Joe Biden, expressed his love for his son Hunter Biden on Tuesday after he reached a plea deal on federal tax offenses and a weapons charge. Biden did not make the statement directly, but through White House spokesmen, Ian Sams.

«The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment,» the spokesman said in a statement, declining to comment specifically on the court case. Delaware Attorney General David Weiss released a judicial brief on Tuesday in which the charges against Biden’s son are disclosed, according to EFE.

Hunter Biden reached a plea deal on three charges

According to that document, Hunter Biden has accepted a deal to plead guilty to two tax-related charges. Under the plea agreement, Hunter Biden, 53, admits failing to report and pay taxes on income he received in 2017 and 2018, in exchange for prosecutors recommending probation, allowing him to avoid jail time.

The settlement also includes a pretrial diversion agreement related to the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. This allows Biden to avoid a criminal prosecution.