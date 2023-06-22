Biden expresses love for his son Hunter as he reaches plea deal: Republicans react
- Hunter Biden has a reached a plea deal on federal tax and gun offenses.
- President Biden expresses his love for his son.
- Trump and Republicans lash out in response.
Hunter Biden reaches plea deal on federal charges. US President Joe Biden, expressed his love for his son Hunter Biden on Tuesday after he reached a plea deal on federal tax offenses and a weapons charge. Biden did not make the statement directly, but through White House spokesmen, Ian Sams.
«The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment,» the spokesman said in a statement, declining to comment specifically on the court case. Delaware Attorney General David Weiss released a judicial brief on Tuesday in which the charges against Biden’s son are disclosed, according to EFE.
Hunter Biden reached a plea deal on three charges
According to that document, Hunter Biden has accepted a deal to plead guilty to two tax-related charges. Under the plea agreement, Hunter Biden, 53, admits failing to report and pay taxes on income he received in 2017 and 2018, in exchange for prosecutors recommending probation, allowing him to avoid jail time.
The settlement also includes a pretrial diversion agreement related to the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. This allows Biden to avoid a criminal prosecution.
Biden expresses his love for his son
If a federal judge accepts the deal, this could spell the end of the Hunter Biden investigation, which has engulfed his father, whose political rivals have used these inquiries to cast doubt on his son’s business dealings and accuse the president of corruption.
This investigation was opened in 2018 during Donald Trump’s administration and has been used by Republicans since 2020 to attack the Democratic president.
Trump and Republicans in Congress lash out over Hunter Biden’s plea deal
Trump and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attacked President Biden on Tuesday over the accusations against his son, Hunter. «Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere “traffic ticket.” Our system is BROKEN!’ Trump posted on Truth Social.
According to EFE, Hunter Biden will avoid jail time if his plea deal is accepted. McCarthy told reporters: «This continues to show a two-tier system in the US. If you’re the president’s main political opponent, the DOJ will try to send you straight to jail, but if you’re the president’s son you’ll get a favorable deal.»