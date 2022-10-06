Applications for student loan relief up to $10,000 are on the way.

You will be able to apply for the aid starting in October.

It could wipe up to $10,000 off of student debt.

GOOD NEWS! Student loan forgiveness up to $10,000 approved by US President Joe Biden, is coming very soon and the time is drawing near for those who are interested to submit their applications for debt relief.

According to the United States Department of Education (DOE), the application to request relief from student debts will be available in early October, although they did not indicate a specific date. So, since we are already in October, those interested will have to keep their eyes open.

Biden’s student loan forgiveness up to $10,000 is coming soon

With this plan, which was announced in August, US authorities will free one million low- and middle-income people of those federal student loan debts that have accumulated from their years in college.

The relief could be huge: up to $10,000 of student loan debt will be forgiven for those who reported income of up to $125,000 a year in 2020 or 2021 and for married couples or heads of households who earned less than $250,000 a year.