Biden expands health care access to DACA recipients
President Biden made an important announcement. He is expanding health care access to DACA recipients. Dreamers can get insurance under ACA.
- President Biden made an important announcement.
- He is expanding health care access to DACA recipients.
- Dreamers can get insurance under the Affordable Care Act.
On April 13, US President Joe Biden, announced that all Dreamers or DACA recipients — undocumented migrants who arrived in the United States as children — will have access to health insurance through the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid.
This will give Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients access to government-funded health insurance programs, like every other citizen of the US.
Biden announces DACA recipients will have access to health insurance
US President Joe Biden announced Thursday that hundreds of thousands of migrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children will now be eligible for health insurance through Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.
This measure will allow Dreamers, who are protected under DACA, enacted by former President Barack Obama in 2012, to have access to government-funded health insurance.
Biden says Dreamers are Americans
“They are American in every way except on paper,” Biden said in a video shared on his Twitter account. “We need to give Dreamers the opportunities and support they deserve.”
The initiative is likely to draw considerable pushback from conservative leaders who have been reluctant to expand Medicaid and who criticize the Biden administration’s response to the irregular entry of immigrants into the United States.
The announcement is made as the DACA program faces legal challenges
The DACA program was designed to protect undocumented immigrants, whose parents brought them to the United States as children, from deportation and to allow them to work legally in the country.
Up to now, they couldn’t access government-subsidized health insurance programs because they didn’t meet the requirement of having a “lawful presence” in the country. That’s what Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services will try to change by the end of the month. The White House decision comes at a time when DACA is facing legal challenges and the number of recipients is dwindling.
580,000 people were in the DACA program at the end of last year
An estimated 580,000 people were still enrolled in the program at the end of last year, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), less than in previous years, according to The Associated Press.
Current court orders prevent the Department of Homeland Security from processing new applications. The program has been mired in legal challenges for years, while Congress has been unable to reach a consensus to pass broader immigration reforms.