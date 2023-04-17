Biden expands health care access to DACA recipients

President Biden made an important announcement.

On April 13, US President Joe Biden, announced that all Dreamers or DACA recipients — undocumented migrants who arrived in the United States as children — will have access to health insurance through the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid.

This will give Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients access to government-funded health insurance programs, like every other citizen of the US.

