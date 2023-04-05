Biden declares a major disaster in California due to storms
Biden declares a major disaster in California. A storm bringing heavy rain and heavy snow has been hitting California since Tuesday, March 28, and severe weather persists in that state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in a warning for residents, especially in elevated areas and in those that are already flooded.
Winter storm warnings are in effect for the mountains where 1 to 5 feet of snow are expected at already saturated elevations. “Heavy snow will spread over the Sierra with extremely hazardous conditions, avoid travel if possible,” the NWS warned.
Storms persist across much of the US
Given the warning issued by the National Weather Service, President Biden decided to take action on the matter and declared a major disaster in California due to the severe weather that has hit the state. This will make federal funding available to affected residents.
EFE reports that funds would be allocated to those who have been extremely affected by the presence of continuous and severe storms in different parts of the state of California.
President Biden declared a major disaster Monday in California due to the storms that have hit the state in the last month. The measure allows federal funds to be earmarked for affected individuals in Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne counties, the White House said in a statement.
The financial support from the federal government includes funds for temporary lodging and repair of affected homes, low-cost credits for those who lost their properties, among other programs, the statement highlighted, the above according to the EFE agency.
Storms in California have caused severe flooding and landslides
The White House explained that the funds apply to areas that have been affected by storms, floods and landslides that have taken place in California since February 21. Biden’s decision responds to a request for federal aid made by California Governor Gavin Newsom last Tuesday.
Last week, a new snow storm hit California, especially affecting elevated and mountainous areas. The Golden State has faced this 2023 more than a dozen rains and storms that prompted the governor to proclaim a state of emergency in 43 of the 58 counties of the state, reported EFE.
The severe weather in the US has damaged property and resulted in several deaths
According to EFE, Newsom has said: “The state is working closely with federal and local partners to provide immediate relief and support the ongoing recovery,” in the face of the catastrophe that is taking place in California.
The region was hit last week by a storm, which killed five, toppled trees and left hundreds of thousands without power. Another concern is already flooded regions such as the Pajaro River sector, a community of farm workers in Monterrey County in the north of the state, which has been flooded for several weeks.