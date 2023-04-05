Biden declares a major disaster in California due to storms.

Authorities say that resources will be allocated to those most affected.

Severe storms continue to hit California.

Biden declares a major disaster in California. A storm bringing heavy rain and heavy snow has been hitting California since Tuesday, March 28, and severe weather persists in that state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in a warning for residents, especially in elevated areas and in those that are already flooded.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the mountains where 1 to 5 feet of snow are expected at already saturated elevations. “Heavy snow will spread over the Sierra with extremely hazardous conditions, avoid travel if possible,” the NWS warned.

Storms persist across much of the US

Given the warning issued by the National Weather Service, President Biden decided to take action on the matter and declared a major disaster in California due to the severe weather that has hit the state. This will make federal funding available to affected residents.

EFE reports that funds would be allocated to those who have been extremely affected by the presence of continuous and severe storms in different parts of the state of California.