The 5 best Hispanic celebrity weddings in 2022

See which celebrities walked down the aisle in 2022!

JLo and Ben Affleck had one of the most anticipated dream weddings.

Meet 5 famous Hispanics who decided to say ‘I do’ in 2022. See the best Hispanic celebrity weddings from 2022! This past year was full of great news and popular stars who decided to say ‘I do’ at the altar, surrounded by their closest friends or in spectacular beach weddings. We’ve come up with five Hispanic celebrities who got married in 2022, surprising the entire world with their gorgeous ceremonies — from the simplest to the most luxurious. We all celebrated with them on their special days! 5. Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy Vanessa Villela, star of Selling Sunset and former soap opera actress in Mexico, married Nick Hardy on September 3, 2022, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar hotel in San Diego, California, in what was billed as a luxury event. Villela wore no less than three different wedding dresses, surprising all her guests with the elegance of each one of the designs. Villela and Hardy got engaged in January 2022, a year after they started dating.

4. Hispanic celebrity weddings in 2022: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck In one of the most anticipated and surprising romantic unions, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez married actor Ben Affleck. They were surrounded by close relatives, including their children, who seem to have an excellent relationship. This is, without a doubt, one of the Hispanic celebrity weddings in 2022 that was most surprising to the public. JLo invited numerous stars to accompany her on this day during the ceremony that took place at Ben Affleck’s residence in Georgia.

3. Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman On January 10, 2022, singer Ricky Montaner, son of Ricardo Montaner, and Argentine actress Stefi Roitman were married. They were surrounded by 300 friends and relatives who watched them say ‘I do’ in the province of Exaltación of the Cross of Buenos Aires. The ceremony luxurious and star-studding. The guest list included singer Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel. During the party, Ricardo Montaner spoiled the guests by singing his best hits, such as Bésame and Me va a extrañar.

2. Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar On October 8 Maite Perroni surprised everyone when she announced her marriage to producer Andrés Tovar who, only a few months before had announced his breakup with actress Claudia Martin. Everyone thought at the time that he left her for Perroni. Among the guests at the ceremony were former RBD members Christian Chávez, Anahí and Christopher Uckermann. The civil wedding and the party took place in Valle de Bravo Mexico, and the bride wore two exclusive designs by Rosa Clará.

1. Marimar Vega and Jerónimo Rodríguez Another of Hispanic celebrity weddings in 2022 was that of the Mexican actress Marimar Vega who, after a few years of romantic disappointments, finally found love with cinematographer Jerónimo Rodríguez. It was an intimate ceremony with friends of the couple in attendance, including Zuria Vega, her sister, actress Martha Higareda, influencer Juanpa Zurita and the actresses Adriana Louvier and Rossana Nájera, two of the bride’s closest friends.