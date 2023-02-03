Music can make all the difference when you exercise!

Discover why you should listen to music with your workouts.

These are the best headphones for running.

We’ll tell you which are the best headphones for running! A 2010 study found that listening to music during short runs or aerobic exercise actually motivates people to complete their workouts.

To achieve this, you need good quality, comfortable and sturdy headphones, or ear buds, so that nothing hampers your runs. Find out which are the best options on the market and why runners prefer them.

4. What are the best headphones for running? Meet the Beats Power Beat Pro

The design of the wireless Powerbeats Pro makes the running experience even more comfortable because, unlike other options or previous designs, this new version of the headphones allows you to change the song, take calls or change the volume quickly and without having to pull out your phone while you run.

Powerbeats Pro is one of the best headphones for running thanks to its long battery life, which lasts more than nine hours per charge. In addition, with its fast charging feature, you can use them up to 4.5 extra hours with only 15 minutes of charging. They cost approximately $250.