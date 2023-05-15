People are wondering about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck’s reaction goes viral.

Is the couple on the rocks? Recently an odd video has gone viral that shows the famous Hollywood couple in a surprising way. After seeming to be deeply in love, it seems that the honeymoon is over. Ben Affleck was caught angrily slamming his car door after Jennifer Lopez got in. Instagram account @lalenguateve shared the clip, which got a mixed response online. In the video, you can see the actor looking irritated. Ben Affleck caught angrily slamming his car door after JLo gets in People took note of how he closed the door after the singer of successful songs like On the Floor and Adrenalina got in. It seems that they were having an argument and the fact that the paparazzi caught them increased the tension. The love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has been one of the most publicized in Hollywood since it began in 2002, on the set of the movie Gigli. After a very public courtship, the couple got engaged in 2003, but called off their wedding at the last minute. Despite their split, the couple always maintained a friendly relationship and supported each other in their careers.

Is the marriage on the rocks? Earlier this year, the couple shocked the world when it was announced that they were back together after almost 20 years. Since then, they have been seen together on numerous occasions and have been very affectionate in public, with photos and videos showing their love for each other. But the latest news suggests that the couple’s relationship could be in jeopardy. Particularly with this latest video.

Could the constant attention from the paparazzi have eroded the couple’s relationship? Some relationship experts have suggested that the reappearance of Bennifer (as the couple is known) might have been a way to recapture her youth and her lost love, but that it might not have been sustainable in the long run. Others have pointed out that the media pressure and constant attention from the paparazzi may have eroded the couple’s relationship. Despite the split rumors, many fans continue to support the couple and hope that they can overcome any obstacles in their relationship. The love story of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck has been one of the most followed in Hollywood and many believe that their love is true and lasting.

Users comment on Jennifer and Ben Some did not hesitate to express their opinions about the viral video: “At least he has the detail of opening the door for her.” “That attitude was for the paparazzi, stop inventing, the first relationship that looks enormously happy.” Likewise, some other fans pointed out: “Like every couple. Ups and downs, what’s wrong with it?” “I think two things can happen, one is that he throws the door, not at JLO but at the car, well, and he knows that they are looking at him, I presume that annoys. Another may be that it is his style to close doors.”