Belinda’s rumored Spanish boyfriend could be disinherited because of their relationship.

It is said that the couple is going through a rough patch.

Does Gonzalo Hevia Bailléres' family disapprove of her?

Belinda allegedly has a new boyfriend There have been widespread rumors that Belinda and businessman Gonzalo Hevia Bailléres are officially dating, especially after they were spotted together in northern Mexico where the singer held a concert, causing a stir with their outfits. Although Belinda has denied being in a relationship with the young businessman on multiple occasions, several media outlets claim that their relationship is already official. This speculation gained traction when Gonzalo Hevia Bailléres was seen boarding a plane bound for Chihuahua, the same state where Belinda was performing.

Gonzalo Hevia Bailléres has a great fortune According to Quinto Poder, Gonzalo Hevia’s current fortune is estimated at $10.48 billion, which he has acquired through various businesses, including El Palacio de Hierro, Grupo Nacional Provincial, GNP, and Industria Peñoles, among others. Despite coming from the wealthy Baièlleres González family, Gonzalo Hevia is carving out his own legacy. He currently serves as the CEO of Lok, a start-up that specializes in mobility and logistics. The company is dedicated to providing safe delivery spaces, such as lockers, for online purchases.

He could be disinherited Journalist Jorge Carbajal addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding the alleged romance between Belinda and Gonzalo Hevia Bailléres on the En Shock show on YouTube. He suggested that their relationship might be a secret love affair. «For quite some time, there have been rumors about them dating, but what’s intriguing is that he is the heir to a substantial fortune, I’m not sure if he’s inheriting all of it, but the percentage he stands to gain is significant,» Jorge Carbajal stated.

Is the relationship in trouble? According to Carbajal, the young businessman’s family is not happy about his relationship with Belinda due to concerns about her reputation. There are fears that the rumors of her leaving her exes financially drained might hold some truth. «The family has heard so many negative things about Belinda, like her alleged history of leaving her boyfriends impoverished, and they don’t want him to be involved with her,» Jorge Carbajal shared during his program. «They even warned him: ‘If you continue to be involved with that lady, we might disinherit you, you know’. So now, every time he goes out with Belinda, he’s on edge,» Carbajal added.