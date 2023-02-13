Belinda shows off her toned abs in a feathered crop top

Search

By 
  • Belinda shows off her abs in a feathered crop top.
  • The singer and actress has nearly 16 million followers on Instagram.
  • Her latest reel already has more than 830,000 reactions.

Belinda looks better than ever and this is confirmed by her last Instagram reel, where she can be seen showing off her toned abs in a bright orange, feathered crop top. It has already accumulated more than 800,000 reactions in less than a day,

The Spanish-Mexican singer and actress will star in an upcoming miniseries about Paco Stanley, along with Diego Boneta and Luis Gerardo Méndez, so we’ll be seeing much more of her on our small screens.

Belinda shows off her abdomen and models a sensual feather top
PHOTO: Instagram

The ex of regional Mexican singer Christian Nodal shared a reel where she shows off her toned abs in a whimsical crop top.

Along with the feathered top she is wearing jeans, accessorized with rings and a bracelet. Her hair and makeup are flawless as usual.

Belinda shares sexy photos

Belinda shows her sensuality in photos shared for her public
PHOTO: Instagram

There’s no doubt that Belinda’s followers can’t get enough of her beauty and style. She also posted a full-body photo of the same outfit.

Her embellished jeans and sneaker lend an edgy touch to the sexy top. The bright orange pops against a tropical looking backdrop.

Belinda’s otherworldly beauty

Belinda's beauty on her face is something from another world
PHOTO: Instagram

In a close-up selfie. We get a better look of Belinda’s makeup. The brown tones highlight her brightly colored ensemble and loose brown waves.

Late last year the singer took to Instagram to wish all her followers a happy 2023 and shared images of herself in the same location wearing an 0ff-white corset top.

