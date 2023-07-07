Did Belinda reveal the truth about a romance with Peso Pluma?

Did Belinda confirm a new romance?

The singer says she’s in contact with rapper Peso Pluma.

“We’re just figuring out what to do.”

Rumors of a possible romance between Belinda and Peso Pluma have sparked speculation among social media users. The singer and actress has been in the spotlight again, with fans speculating about her relationship with Peso Pluma. Is he her latest victim?

While discussing her upcoming music and personal life, Belinda clarified her position on the rumors surrounding her alleged romance. She spoke about the corridos tumbados performer and addressed the topic of their supposed romance.

Belinda’s latest victim?

Belinda and Peso Pluma are both renowned singers in Latin America who — with their catchy songs and stunning visuals, have captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world — have been at the center of rumors regarding a possible romance.

Although neither artist has publicly confirmed or denied the speculation, the reports have generated significant curiosity among their fans. In an exclusive interview with Quien magazine, the Sapito singer commented on the rumors, stating that they are currently exploring their options: «I don’t want to give details about that, we’re just figuring out what to do, but there’s nothing concrete.»