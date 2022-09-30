There’s speculation that Belinda has a new romance.

We tell you who the man who stole Belinda’s heart is.

He’ a billionaire businessman and owner of Palacio de Hierro.

Belinda’s new romance. “The one who can, can,” is one of the most popular phrases when it comes to talking about Belinda. It is well known that the pop singer is quite a heartbreaker and we have seen her dating several international and national artists, including her most recent romance, Christian Nodal.

However, the Dopamina singer is always criticized when she gives reasons to think that she could be dating someone new. It wasn’t long ago when there was speculation that she had started a romance with Jared Leto, but that was never proven, and now a supposed new lover has people talking….

Is Belinda dating a billionaire?

Since her breakup with Mexican singer Christian Nodal, Belinda has been the focus of various romance speculations, however none have been proven. Nodal for his part, made his relationship with the Argentine singer Cazzu public.

But now, speculation about Belinda and a new romance have gained strength, as many say that a young entrepreneur has stolen her heart, or is trying to woo her. According to El Universal, some photos came to light of the singer having dinner with friends and businessman Gonzalo Hevia was there. Filed Under: Belinda premiering new romance