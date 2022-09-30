Belinda is said to have a new romance and she breaks her silence (PHOTOS)
There's speculation that Belinda has a new romance. He' a billionaire businessman and owner of Palacio de Hierro.
Belinda’s new romance. “The one who can, can,” is one of the most popular phrases when it comes to talking about Belinda. It is well known that the pop singer is quite a heartbreaker and we have seen her dating several international and national artists, including her most recent romance, Christian Nodal.
However, the Dopamina singer is always criticized when she gives reasons to think that she could be dating someone new. It wasn’t long ago when there was speculation that she had started a romance with Jared Leto, but that was never proven, and now a supposed new lover has people talking….
Is Belinda dating a billionaire?
Since her breakup with Mexican singer Christian Nodal, Belinda has been the focus of various romance speculations, however none have been proven. Nodal for his part, made his relationship with the Argentine singer Cazzu public.
But now, speculation about Belinda and a new romance have gained strength, as many say that a young entrepreneur has stolen her heart, or is trying to woo her. According to El Universal, some photos came to light of the singer having dinner with friends and businessman Gonzalo Hevia was there. Filed Under: Belinda premiering new romance
Who is the Princess of Pop’s new love?
At the inauguration of Palacio de Hierro in Mexico City, the Princess of Pop was seen with her friends and Gonzalo Hevia was also there. He is speculated to be a billionaire businessman. According to El Universal, Gonzalo is the grandson of a famous businesswoman.
Gonzalo's family supposedly owns all the El Palacio de Hierro stores, which would also belong to the attractive man. It is said that he is the grandson of Tere Bailléres, who is the owner of these stores.
The ‘million-dollar’ investments of the owner of Palacio de Hierro
In addition to the fact that Gonzalo is part of one of the richest families in Mexico, El Universal reported that he has also reaped his own successes, such as tech companies, since it is speculated that he’s the founder of and CEO of Lok, a start-up that is focused on mobility and logistics.
In light of the rumors of a new romance, the En el amor hay que perdonar singer talked about her romantic life
She denies it!
Could it be that it is too soon to make it public? Just when people began to talk about some recent anime drawings that Belinda shared on Instagram, where a blonde doll in love appears with text that raised suspicions, Belinda denied the alleged romance.
"I post anime things because since I can remember I love it, not for any other reason," she communicated via Instagram. This has been the only statement that Belinda has given about it, yet people continue to talk about this couple, ensuring that they look great together. "She is beautiful, any millionaire would like to be with her." "Another prisoner." "Wasn't she going to leave Mexico?" "Well, that's cool, she deserves to be happy." "He's better than Nodal," among others.