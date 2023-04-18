Belinda makes out with two women at the same time on stage!
Belinda made out with two women on stage! She thrilled the audience by putting on an incredible performance celebrating gay pride in Spain.
Belinda kisses two women on stage. Christian Nodal’s ex always has people talking! After things “calmed down” for a while, the En la Oscuridad singer is involved in a new controversy after her titillating live performance.
Belinda kissed two women during her concert. Now she’s being criticized because people say she’s just trying to get attention.
Belinda celebrates gay pride
With colorful hair and an outfit that highlighted her curves, Belinda appeared in Madrid, in the Plaza de Pedro Zerolo as part of the MADO Gay Pride celebration. The pop singer showed her most sensual and daring side by kissing two women. El Universal reported that the other two women were actress Lola Rodríguez and drag queen Valentina. They appeared with the Mexican singer on stage and surprised the audience when they replicated the famous kiss between Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
In the comments of Despierta América’s post of the moment people began to criticize her: “What she has to do for people to talk about her.” “She looked bad after Nodal.” “Ridiculous” “Poor thing, it’s the only way she can draw attention, as her minute of fame is over…”
How did Belinda and Lola Rodríguez meet?
After her performance, Belinda continued to celebrate diversity and freedom with friends in a bar. Through her Instagram stories, the singer can be heard saying on several occasions that she “loves Mexico”. The Madrid Pride Festival, popularly known as LGBT Pride of Madrid and by its acronym MADO, is celebrated in the Chueca neighborhood, in the center of Madrid, the weekend after June 28, International LGBT Pride Day.
According to El Universal, Belinda and Lola Rodríguez appeared together in the Netflix series Welcome to Edén. It has been 12 years since Belinda appeared in a film or television production. The Spanish actress, who rose to fame in Mexico, last appeared in an episode of Mujeres Asesinas.
Belinda is happy in Spain
After her split with Nodal, she moved to Spain and joined the cast of Welcome to Eden, a series that tells the story of a group of young people who are invited to a party on a secret island. After the celebration, five of them realize that they are part of an experiment. “I think it’s a very original story and completely different from what I’ve seen, I loved that,” Belinda said in an interview with El Universal in May.
Belinda has spent the last few months in Spain, although a few weeks ago she was in Mexico to perform in Monterrey as part of the Machaca festival lineup. The 32-year-old singer drove her fans crazy with her sexy show. A few days ago she released the single Las 12 with Ana Mena.