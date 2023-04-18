Belinda made out with two women on stage!

She thrilled the audience by putting on an incredible performance.

The Mexican singer celebrated gay pride in Spain.

Belinda kisses two women on stage. Christian Nodal’s ex always has people talking! After things “calmed down” for a while, the En la Oscuridad singer is involved in a new controversy after her titillating live performance.

Belinda kissed two women during her concert. Now she’s being criticized because people say she’s just trying to get attention.

Belinda celebrates gay pride

With colorful hair and an outfit that highlighted her curves, Belinda appeared in Madrid, in the Plaza de Pedro Zerolo as part of the MADO Gay Pride celebration. The pop singer showed her most sensual and daring side by kissing two women. El Universal reported that the other two women were actress Lola Rodríguez and drag queen Valentina. They appeared with the Mexican singer on stage and surprised the audience when they replicated the famous kiss between Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

In the comments of Despierta América’s post of the moment people began to criticize her: “What she has to do for people to talk about her.” “She looked bad after Nodal.” “Ridiculous” “Poor thing, it’s the only way she can draw attention, as her minute of fame is over…”