The Princess of Pop responds to Cazzu’s compliments.

Belinda speaks for the first time about Christian Nodal’s new girlfriend.

What does the singer think about the rapper?

Belinda breaks her silence on Cazzu. Last weekend, Belinda had a performance in Irapuato, Guanajuato, where she gave a spectacular concert that filled the entire venue. However, things got out of control when a fan managed to get on stage and hugged Belinda without letting go.

The singer suffered minor back pain from the incident. After her performances the singer was caught at the Mexico City airport and the press asked her about various topics, including statements that Cazzu, Nodal’s girlfriend, recently made about her.

What did Cazzu say about Belinda?

After the relationship between Belinda and Christian Nodal ended, he almost immediately met Argentine rapper Cazzu and they are still together. It is even rumored that his new girlfriend is pregnant. On Siéntese Quien Pueda Cazzu said what she thinks about Belipop.

“I love the songs she made with Los Ángeles Azules and many of her records, so people can think and say many things, but I value her art very much… I have a lot of respect for her.” She also responded to being compared to Belinda: “I don’t know who compares me? I imagine that people enjoy comparing, but I don’t feel so compared or maybe I’m not really so attentive to things.”