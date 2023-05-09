Belinda and Peso Pluma raise romance suspicions!
Spanish singer Belinda could have a new boyfriend. Rapper Peso Pluma is conquering the United States. What is going on between the singers?
Belinda and Peso Pluma could be starring in one of the most epic moments in the music industry. Since the singers began to follow each other on Instagram there are rumors of a budding romance.
So far neither of them has addressed the dating rumors but there are some signs that have made us suspect that, indeed, the famous corrido singer, whose given name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, could have something going on with Belinda.
Revenge against Nodal?
According to internet rumors, it is most likely that, if it is not already happening, Belinda and Peso Pluma will release a song together soon. This is because Belinda has shown an affinity for the rhythm and lyrics of the Jalisco native.
Although some media outlets that have pointed out that Belinda could be romantically interested in Double P, so far she hasn’t confirmed suspicions. On the contrary, she has been very respectful of Peso Pluma’s success.
Peso Pluma is Belinda’s type
Some say they could be dating because the actress goes for regional Mexican singers, like Lupillo Rivera and Christian Nodal. It is also known that she has not shown any interest in the Ella Baila Sola singer.
Now, taking into account that the corridos tumbados performer become more and more famous and more and more artists are looking to collaborate with him, it would not be surprising to see Beli joining the list.
Belinda and Peso Pluma follow each other on Instagram
The stars have already taken the first step, following each other on Instagram. Now it’s just a matter planning their first project together and, who knows, maybe in a few weeks or months they’ll surprise us we’ll get a much anticipated hit from Peso Pluma and Belinda.
According to journalist Penelope Menchaca of Hoy Día, Belinda could be interested in Peso Pluma because of her weakness for regional Mexican music.