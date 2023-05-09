Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Belinda and Peso Pluma raise romance suspicions!

Belinda and Peso Pluma raise romance suspicions!

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Spanish singer Belinda could have a new boyfriend.
  • Rapper Peso Pluma is conquering the United States.
  • What is going on between the singers?

Belinda and Peso Pluma could be starring in one of the most epic moments in the music industry. Since the singers began to follow each other on Instagram there are rumors of a budding romance.

So far neither of them has addressed the dating rumors but there are some signs that have made us suspect that, indeed, the famous corrido singer, whose given name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, could have something going on with Belinda.

Revenge against Nodal?

Revenge against Nodal?
Mezcalent

According to internet rumors, it is most likely that, if it is not already happening, Belinda and Peso Pluma will release a song together soon. This is because Belinda has shown an affinity for the rhythm and lyrics of the Jalisco native.

Although some media outlets that have pointed out that Belinda could be romantically interested in Double P, so far she hasn’t confirmed suspicions. On the contrary, she has been very respectful of Peso Pluma’s success.

Peso Pluma is Belinda’s type

he is your type
PHOTO: YouTube

Some say they could be dating because the actress goes for regional Mexican singers, like Lupillo Rivera and Christian Nodal. It is also known that she has not shown any interest in the Ella Baila Sola singer.

Now, taking into account that the corridos tumbados performer become more and more famous and more and more artists are looking to collaborate with him, it would not be surprising to see Beli joining the list.

Belinda and Peso Pluma follow each other on Instagram

Belinda and Featherweight: They already follow each other on social networks
PHOTO: Instagram

The stars have already taken the first step, following each other on Instagram. Now it’s just a matter planning their first project together and, who knows, maybe in a few weeks or months they’ll surprise us we’ll get a much anticipated hit from Peso Pluma and Belinda.

According to journalist Penelope Menchaca of Hoy Día, Belinda could be interested in Peso Pluma because of her weakness for regional Mexican music.

Etiquetas: , ,
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Belinda and Peso Pluma raise romance suspicions!
¿Quién es Mauricio García, el responsable del tiroteo en Allen, Texas?

Who is Mauricio García, the Texas outlet mall gunman?

Authorities rescue 113 kidnapped migrants in Sonora, Mexico

Barack Obama mourns friend and mentor Newton Minow

Shakira’s refers to Piqué in her Billboard Latin Women in Music speech