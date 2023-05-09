Belinda and Peso Pluma raise romance suspicions!

Spanish singer Belinda could have a new boyfriend.

Rapper Peso Pluma is conquering the United States.

What is going on between the singers?

Belinda and Peso Pluma could be starring in one of the most epic moments in the music industry. Since the singers began to follow each other on Instagram there are rumors of a budding romance.

So far neither of them has addressed the dating rumors but there are some signs that have made us suspect that, indeed, the famous corrido singer, whose given name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, could have something going on with Belinda.

Revenge against Nodal?

According to internet rumors, it is most likely that, if it is not already happening, Belinda and Peso Pluma will release a song together soon. This is because Belinda has shown an affinity for the rhythm and lyrics of the Jalisco native.

Although some media outlets that have pointed out that Belinda could be romantically interested in Double P, so far she hasn’t confirmed suspicions. On the contrary, she has been very respectful of Peso Pluma’s success.