Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 236 stores in the US

Retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closures.

The store is having serious financial problems.

What states are closing stores?

Retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has made a surprising announcement. It has revealed that several locations throughout the country are going to close their doors. Along with Walmart, it is one of the most popular housewares stores in the US.

On Tuesday, March 28, the popular chain announced the closure of 236 stores throughout the country, considerably reducing its number of US locations. It has announced that it will close 149 stores across the country, which is in addition to the 87 locations announced were closing in January.

It should be remembered that in 2017, the company reached its peak of 1,552 stores and has been announcing closures consistently since last year. Therefore, from 2022 to 2023, the retailer has announced the closure of more than 400 stores across the country.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been massive closures of a variety of stores in different parts of the country, surprising customers. Many have expressed their displeasure on social media.