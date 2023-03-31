Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 236 stores in the US
Retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closures. The store is having serious financial problems. What states are closing stores?
- Retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closures.
- The store is having serious financial problems.
- What states are closing stores?
Retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has made a surprising announcement. It has revealed that several locations throughout the country are going to close their doors. Along with Walmart, it is one of the most popular housewares stores in the US.
On Tuesday, March 28, the popular chain announced the closure of 236 stores throughout the country, considerably reducing its number of US locations. It has announced that it will close 149 stores across the country, which is in addition to the 87 locations announced were closing in January.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closures
It should be remembered that in 2017, the company reached its peak of 1,552 stores and has been announcing closures consistently since last year. Therefore, from 2022 to 2023, the retailer has announced the closure of more than 400 stores across the country.
Since the beginning of this year, there have been massive closures of a variety of stores in different parts of the country, surprising customers. Many have expressed their displeasure on social media.
Bed Bath Beyond closing in several states
Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the most popular housewares and bath product stores in the US. Since last year, it has closed 400 locations. Those closures included 354 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 51 Harmon health and beauty stores and 11 BuyBuy Baby stores.
The full list of closures has been released in some states, including 10 in Texas, 10 in New York, nine in California, and seven in Michigan and New Jersey. Therefore, many locations will no longer be available in a large part of the country, according to The Sun.
Why are they closing stores?
This announcement comes after the company narrowly avoided bankruptcy by raising approximately $225 million in an equity offering. Similarly, they committed around $800 million in the future to repay their current debt.
The store closures around the country are largely due to cost-cutting measures to help the company recover its finances. With the 149 closures plus the 87 announced in January, Bed Bath & Beyond will nearly halve its presence in the US.